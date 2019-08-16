Howard Capital Management Has Raised Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) Holding; Spf Beheer Bv Has Lifted Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stake

Spf Beheer Bv increased Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) stake by 10.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spf Beheer Bv acquired 24,200 shares as Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)’s stock rose 4.27%. The Spf Beheer Bv holds 250,965 shares with $87.52M value, up from 226,765 last quarter. Ulta Beauty Inc now has $18.86B valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $322.55. About 394,978 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourage; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018

Howard Capital Management increased Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) stake by 28.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Howard Capital Management acquired 19,082 shares as Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)’s stock rose 11.79%. The Howard Capital Management holds 86,955 shares with $10.30 million value, up from 67,873 last quarter. Vulcan Materials Co now has $18.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.01% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $141.65. About 339,800 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q REV. $854M, EST. $811.6M; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN EXITED GOOGL, TTWO, VMC, RCL, MNST IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $4.00 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 44C, EST. 23C; 08/03/2018 – REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION – FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2017 PUBLISHED; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – THE ORDER WAS ISSUED TO REMOVE A REPAIRMAN OBSERVED IN A SCREEN DISCHARGE CHUTE; NO INJURIES OCCURRED FROM THE INCIDENT; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Retail Bank stated it has 11,229 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Lawson Kroeker Inc Ne stated it has 1.6% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Mason Street Advsr Lc reported 18,807 shares. Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bank & Trust Tru has invested 0.02% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Wesbanco Commercial Bank accumulated 6,325 shares. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa invested in 4,061 shares. Webster Bank N A invested 0.23% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors has invested 0.22% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Sumitomo Life Insur Co stated it has 8,739 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Signaturefd holds 0% or 52 shares. Fort Limited Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Davenport Limited Company has invested 0.58% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Df Dent & Com holds 1.54% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 657,089 shares.

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) 10% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Vulcan Materials Co (Holding Co) (VMC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Howard Capital Management decreased Information Technology Sector (IYW) stake by 17,669 shares to 71,018 valued at $13.54M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Biotechnology Sector Etf (Ibb) (IBB) stake by 4,465 shares and now owns 59,365 shares. Energy Sector Etf (Xle) (XLE) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Vulcan Materials has $15300 highest and $115 lowest target. $137.17’s average target is -3.16% below currents $141.65 stock price. Vulcan Materials had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, March 6 by Goldman Sachs. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Longbow with “Buy”. The rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of VMC in report on Tuesday, July 2 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ULTA) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Oversold Conditions For Ulta Beauty (ULTA) – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ODP or ULTA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ulta Beauty -6% after Edgewater warning – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Among 16 analysts covering Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ulta Beauty has $380 highest and $30000 lowest target. $345.76’s average target is 7.20% above currents $322.55 stock price. Ulta Beauty had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, March 11. Wells Fargo maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ULTA in report on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by UBS. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. Nomura downgraded Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) on Tuesday, February 19 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Piper Jaffray.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Wisconsin-based Dana Investment Incorporated has invested 0.15% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Envestnet Asset invested in 48,577 shares. Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 30,597 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Com reported 5,076 shares stake. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 2,718 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.04% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Franklin holds 0.04% or 226,131 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 1,000 shares. Moore Mgmt LP has invested 0.75% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Liberty Mgmt reported 5,579 shares stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Natixis has 44,992 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Spf Beheer Bv decreased Tjx Cos Inc The (NYSE:TJX) stake by 316,196 shares to 1.52M valued at $80.95M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Colgate (NYSE:CL) stake by 35,476 shares and now owns 631,652 shares. Amerisourcebergen Co (NYSE:ABC) was reduced too.