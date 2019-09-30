Howard Capital Management Has Lowered Position in Facebook (FB) as Stock Rose; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Great Lakes Advisors Has Upped Its Stake by $3.18 Million as Share Price Rose

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 34.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 29,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 114,541 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.56 million, up from 85,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $311.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $124.38. About 2.92M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 1,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 128,097 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.72M, down from 129,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $507.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $178.02. About 7.09M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 13/03/2018 – Tektronix Speeds Debug for 400G PAM4 Designs; 30/05/2018 – German data official to “react appropriately” to Facebook data exchange; 12/04/2018 – Facebook will kill it this quarter as Zuckerberg aims to show Wall Street who’s boss: Strategist; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Markey: As Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Testifies to Congress, Senators Markey and Blumenthal Introduce Privacy Bill of Rights; 16/04/2018 – UK pubs group JD Wetherspoon drops social media in protest; 20/03/2018 – CBC British Columbia: Facebook whistleblower pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada; 20/04/2018 – Is Facebook’s Anti-Abuse System Broken?; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cambridge Analytica files for U.S. bankruptcy; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica shuts down as ‘media siege’ over Facebook takes toll; 23/04/2018 – Facebook Sued in Class Action That Alleges Users’ Personal Information Was Misused In An Attempt To Influence The 2016 Presidential Election

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 18,294 shares to 92,317 shares, valued at $10.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 173,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,922 shares, and cut its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90M and $733.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC) by 4,886 shares to 91,841 shares, valued at $12.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (NYSE:WM).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.94 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

