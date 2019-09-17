Howard Capital Management Has Lowered Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $636,048 as Shares Declined; Cibc Asset Management Has Raised Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake by $608,536

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 2,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 96,026 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.43 million, up from 93,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $234.43. About 2.82M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Special Needs; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $12.30-$12.60; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Wichmann Succeeded Hemsley as Chief Executive Officer

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 336 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 18,859 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.71M, down from 19,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $894.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $31.5 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.84. About 3.68 million shares traded or 11.76% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino in talks on possible Brazil partnership -newspaper; 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: SOMEWHAT OF A MONOPSONY SITUATION WITH AMAZON; 29/03/2018 – New Relic Delivers Confidence and Speed to Enterprises Adopting Amazon Web Services; 02/04/2018 – The S&P 500 fell back into correction Monday as technology led the market lower, with names like Amazon and Netflix both down more than 5 percent; 30/05/2018 – Jabil Joins New Amazon Dash Replenishment Service Providers Program; 07/03/2018 – Bezlio Releases New Amazon to ERP Integration Portal; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL NET SALES $14,875 MLN VS $11,061 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Amazon Hits 100 Million Prime Customers; 07/05/2018 – Retail: Is the beauty industry `Amazon-proof’?; 10/05/2018 – NEW: Amazon is building a ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ipg Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 4,836 shares. 23,109 are owned by Horan Cap Mngmt. Appleton Prns Incorporated Ma stated it has 9,174 shares. Pure Fin stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Franklin Resources Inc has invested 1.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Diversified Communication reported 0.31% stake. Bell Bancorp owns 786 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank accumulated 989 shares. Tennessee-based Aldebaran Financial has invested 4.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 58,793 shares. Redmond Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,554 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Phocas has 24 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2,152 are held by Telos Cap Mgmt. 307 are held by Bluefin Trading Llc. Letko Brosseau & Assoc has 325 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 98.25 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon forecasts $639M Go revenue next year – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Amazon Prime Video Will Keep AMZN Stock on an Upward Path – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN): America’s Golden Child Ripens – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon bull sees international Prime potential – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx Drops Ground Delivery for Amazon, Can UPS Be Far Behind? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90M and $733.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC) by 4,886 shares to 91,841 shares, valued at $12.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (NYSE:WM) by 4,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paradigm Asset Limited Liability reported 5,200 shares. Moreover, Kingdon Management Limited Com has 1.33% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 3,612 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. First Personal Fincl Svcs has invested 0.36% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 13,965 shares. Miles Capital stated it has 0.65% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 1.27 million shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 2,778 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company has 105,200 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Pentwater Cap Mgmt LP holds 0.4% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 153,000 shares. Swiss Savings Bank holds 0.89% or 3.39M shares in its portfolio. Marietta Inv Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,245 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Congress Asset Management Ma accumulated 289,900 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel holds 0.69% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 11,346 shares. First Bankshares Of Hutchinson holds 0.23% or 1,502 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss UnitedHealth Group’s (NYSE:UNH) Impressive 208% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why UnitedHealth Is Due For A Rebound – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Have the Stomach, Start Buying UNH Stock as It Bottoms Out – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4,307 shares to 87,311 shares, valued at $9.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 53,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 331,492 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).