Howard Capital Management Has Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $469,091; Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Increases Holding in Nvidia (NVDA)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 48.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 10,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 33,638 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.52M, up from 22,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $176.94. About 6.41 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GLOBAL FLEET OF MANUALLY DRIVEN DATA COLLECTION VEHICLES CONTINUE TO OPERATE; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS INVESTMENT IN SELF-DRIVING TECHNOLOGY WILL RISE, NOT FALL, IN AFTERMATH OF UBER FATALITY; 08/05/2018 – Google launches the third version of its A.I. chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s; 21/04/2018 – DJ NVIDIA Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVDA); 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and Al Initiatives; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ AI Platform; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SUSPENDS SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE TESTING ON PUBLIC ROADS

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 3,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 311,325 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.71M, down from 314,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $141.07. About 36.10 million shares traded or 47.06% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected; 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 11/04/2018 – EcoVadis Launches Next Generation Sustainability Intelligence Platform; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine Instances; 07/05/2018 – lnvoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 21/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Receives Industry Innovation Award

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horizon Inv Svcs Lc has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Ithaka Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.15% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 86,526 shares. 4,987 were reported by Destination Wealth. Los Angeles And Equity Research Inc holds 0.3% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 340,748 shares. Rowland Inv Counsel Adv reported 800 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Lc has 649 shares. Bluefin Trading Lc has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Wealth Planning Llc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hexavest holds 0% or 56 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 28,000 shares. Fil Limited holds 103,129 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Logan Cap reported 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Mariner Lc has invested 0.06% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). California-based Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.21% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Apg Asset Nv holds 0.09% or 354,667 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement System owns 11.59 million shares for 3.93% of their portfolio. Cap owns 94.79 million shares. Carderock Mngmt reported 45,253 shares. 9,461 were accumulated by Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. 8,283 were accumulated by Rock Point Advsrs Ltd Co. Moreover, Hudock Capital Gp Lc has 0.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Portland Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2.03% or 45,424 shares. National Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm has invested 1.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capital Intl Sarl holds 2.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 137,920 shares. Sit Inv Associates stated it has 547,735 shares. Odey Asset Grp Ltd has invested 1.93% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Primecap Mgmt Company Ca holds 3.47% or 35.06M shares. 8.55 million were reported by 1832 Asset Mngmt L P. Moreover, Fairview Cap Invest Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 29,495 shares. Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 492,558 shares.

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90 million and $733.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC) by 4,886 shares to 91,841 shares, valued at $12.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,604 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA).