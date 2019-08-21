Howard Capital Management Has Lowered Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $925,600 as Shares Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While Sfmg Decreased by $1.05 Million Its Position

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 520 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 19,195 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.18M, down from 19,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $900.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $18.43 during the last trading session, reaching $1819.81. About 1.31M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Walmart fought hard for this deal because it could be crucial in its fight against Amazon; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Can Amazon cut insurers out of primary care?; 14/05/2018 – Uber hires an Amazon executive to head up its UK unit as fight to keep London license continues; 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Journal: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 06/04/2018 – Amazon does have a natural advantage with its highest security clearance; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Closes In on Top Market-Value Spot — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Watch this rare Jeff Bezos interview on one of Amazon’s first failures; 05/03/2018 – ChainStore [Reg]: Report: Amazon stops selling Google’s Nest smart home line–but not by choice; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Grows Digital Ordering Network Through Skill for Amazon Alexa; 15/03/2018 – Walmart sued by former executive alleging unlawful conduct in e-commerce business linked to competition from Amazon

Sfmg Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc sold 9,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 51,119 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03M, down from 60,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $138.54. About 8.39M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller is targeted at users with a range of physical disabilities, and is set to launch later this year; 31/03/2018 – Options — The Striking Price: Use Microsoft to Play Tech Swoon — Barron’s; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will soon make it possible for government clients to run its cloud technology on their own servers; 19/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS GLOBAL VSTS CI/CD OUTAGE LASTED FOR 4 HRS; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: WORKING ON UPDATES TO MAKE SKYPE MORE ACCESSIBLE; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are “kind of a pure ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90 million and $708.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 9,264 shares to 321,996 shares, valued at $15.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7,488 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Us Regional Banks (Iat (IAT).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Architects holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 101 shares. Arrowgrass Partners (Us) Limited Partnership has invested 0.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp has 7,249 shares. Agf Investments invested in 117,982 shares. 146,120 are held by Point72 Asset Mgmt L P. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Research Inc accumulated 318,620 shares or 3.15% of the stock. Shanda Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 1.15% stake. Pennsylvania holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 19,548 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 1.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Toronto Dominion Bankshares invested in 329,685 shares. Overbrook Mgmt Corp holds 0.05% or 140 shares. Dubuque National Bank & Trust Tru has 0.39% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Beaumont Fin Prtnrs Lc accumulated 4,227 shares. Lockheed Martin Investment Mgmt reported 5,400 shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 1.37% or 2,356 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings After The Bell Thursday: Can The Cloud Make AMZN Fly? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Realogy Stock Soared Today – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “New CME Micro E-Mini Nasdaq-100 Index Futures And Earnings Season – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, FB – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.56 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COF, SWKS, MSFT – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has acquired BlueTalon – Live Trading News” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Int Sarl reported 147,020 shares. Petrus Trust Company Lta holds 85,000 shares. Kemnay Advisory Svcs Inc has 7.42% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 292,825 shares. James Invest Incorporated invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Hallmark Capital Mgmt has 1.8% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 140,261 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 3.36% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 193.86M shares. Acr Alpine Capital Lc reported 120.32M shares stake. Guardian Investment Management reported 27,430 shares stake. Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Lc has 3.91% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 3,024 are held by Green Square Cap Limited Company. Hills Bank Com reported 2.36% stake. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited accumulated 1.35 million shares or 1.47% of the stock. Cadinha & Com Limited Liability reported 106,285 shares. Provident Tru Com owns 5,000 shares. Rowland & Invest Counsel Adv stated it has 64,106 shares or 0% of all its holdings.