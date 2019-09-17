Howard Capital Management Has Increased Stake in Nvidia Com (NVDA) by $322,588 as Market Valuation Declined; Matthew 25 Management Has Trimmed Stake in Polaris Industries (PII) by $455,000

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 215,000 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.61M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Polaris Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $90.19. About 147,565 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 12/03/2018 – EICHER SAYS JV CO. EPPL WITH US’S POLARIS TO CLOSE OPS; 09/05/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues Dominant 2018 Season Clinching Victories at VT Construction Silver State 300 Presented b; 24/05/2018 – Polaris Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 31; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Declares Dividend of 60c; 02/04/2018 – Polaris Recalls RZR XP 1000 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Fire Hazard; 02/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls RZR XP 1000 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Fire Hazard; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Launches Industry’s Most Complete Government Side-by-Side Line-Up; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES LTD POLA.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL NET PROFIT 686.1 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 331.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS FOR ABOUT $805M; 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIR OUTFITTING JETS WITH POLARIS CABINS EVERY 10 DAYS

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 1,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 48,020 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.89M, up from 46,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $179.47. About 2.71M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 13/03/2018 – Hard OCP: AMD – NVIDIA and GPU Development Deceleration; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Sees 2Q Rev $3.10B, Plus or Minus 2; 27/03/2018 – Penguin Computing Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network High Performance Computing Partner of the Year Award; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 01/05/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and AI at the Nvidia GPU Tec; 20/05/2018 – SlashGear: NVIDIA-powered robot AI learns by watching humans; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 02/04/2018 – Nvidia: One Analyst Thinks It’s Decimating Rivals in A.I. Chips — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 15.59% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $95.97M for 14.36 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.25% negative EPS growth.

