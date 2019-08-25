Howard Capital Management Has Increased Its Conagra Foods (CAG) Stake; Travelzoo (TZOO)’s Sentiment Is 1.62

Travelzoo Inc (TZOO) investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.40, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 34 investment professionals opened new or increased holdings, while 21 reduced and sold holdings in Travelzoo Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 4.05 million shares, up from 3.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Travelzoo Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 14 Increased: 19 New Position: 15.

Howard Capital Management increased Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) stake by 83.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Howard Capital Management acquired 94,525 shares as Conagra Foods Inc (CAG)’s stock declined 4.21%. The Howard Capital Management holds 207,205 shares with $5.75M value, up from 112,680 last quarter. Conagra Foods Inc now has $13.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.02% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $27.93. About 3.98M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MLN IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SEES FY ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH NEAR HIGH-END OF -2% TO FLAT RANGE; 05/03/2018 – FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 06/03/2018 – FTC Release: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Conagra gets a profit boost from frozen foods sales and fewer discounts; 05/03/2018 U.S. FTC SAYS IT CHALLENGES PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CONAGRA’S WESSON COOKING OIL BRAND BY CRISCO OWNER, J.M. SMUCKER CO; 06/03/2018 – US challenges JM Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS BOOSTS FORECAST; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – TAX IMPACT CHANGES RESULTED IN A ONE-TIME ESTIMATED INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $236.7 MLN IN QUARTER; 04/05/2018 – CONAGRA AND JANA MUTUALLY AGREE TO END COOPERATION PACT

Among 5 analysts covering Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Conagra Brands Inc has $44 highest and $30 lowest target. $33.67’s average target is 20.55% above currents $27.93 stock price. Conagra Brands Inc had 11 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) rating on Thursday, April 11. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $30 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Jefferies. Bank of America maintained Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) rating on Friday, March 22. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $30 target.

Howard Capital Management decreased Information Technology Sector (IYW) stake by 17,669 shares to 71,018 valued at $13.54M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Biotechnology Sector Etf (Ibb) (IBB) stake by 4,465 shares and now owns 59,365 shares. Healthcare Sector Etf (Xlv) (XLV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma invested in 2,682 shares or 0% of the stock. Gideon Advsr, New York-based fund reported 13,448 shares. Finance Counselors Inc owns 353,420 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 1.88 million shares. 78,429 are held by M&T Bankshares. Td Cap Ltd Co holds 0% or 30 shares. Pacific Invest Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited accumulated 0.02% or 35,291 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.8% or 242,995 shares. Private Tru Co Na reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Creative Planning invested in 69,121 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.03% or 299,355 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking reported 0.08% stake. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Moreover, Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 0.03% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 226,121 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. 25,000 shares were bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P, worth $668,250 on Friday, June 28. The insider GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865. $48,096 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares were bought by Arora Anil.

Osmium Partners Llc holds 6.36% of its portfolio in Travelzoo for 561,855 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp owns 47,952 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc has 0.02% invested in the company for 86,359 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Ajo Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 207,095 shares.

Travelzoo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company has market cap of $134.08 million. The companyÂ’s publications and products include Travelzoo Websites, such as travelzoo.com, travelzoo.ca, travelzoo.co.uk, travelzoo.de, travelzoo.es, travelzoo.fr, cn.travelzoo.com, travelzoo.co.jp, travelzoo.com.au, travelzoo.com.hk, travelzoo.com.tw, and others; Travelzoo iPhone and Android applications; Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and Newsflash, e-mail alert services. It has a 23.16 P/E ratio. It also operates SuperSearch, a pay-per-click travel search tool; the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; Fly.com, a travel search engine that enables users to find the prices on flights from various airlines and online travel agencies; and Local Deals and Getaway services, which allow its subscribers to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, including spas, hotels, and restaurants through the Travelzoo Website.