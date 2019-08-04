Howard Capital Management Has Increased Its Blackrock Cl A (BLK) Holding; Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Shareholder River Road Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake as Share Price Rose

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY) by 28.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 15,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 38,567 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97 million, down from 53,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Casey’s General Stores Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $163.64. About 318,045 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Net $193M; 20/03/2018 – Casey’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Announces Bd Refreshment With Appointment of Three New Independent Directors and New Bd Leadership; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Same-Store Gallons Sold Rose 3.8% With Average Margin of 18.6c/Gallon; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES REPORTS BOARD REFRESHMENT WITH APPOINTME; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Grocery & Other Merchandise Up 6% in FY 2021; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Hires Chris Jones as Chief Marketing Officer; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores : $107 Million of Capacity Under Existing Repurchase Authorization Expected to be Completed in 1H; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Governance Changes Consistent With Best Practices; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q EPS $5.08, EST. 63C

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Blackrock Inc Cl A (BLK) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 997 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 29,315 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.53M, up from 28,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Blackrock Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $448.22. About 527,693 shares traded or 7.64% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 26/03/2018 – BLACKROCK, INC HAS 5.16% OF ABLYNX VOTING RIGHTS AS OF MARCH 22; 12/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Media slug change for BlackRock; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Grtr Eur: Net Asset Value(s); 15/05/2018 – Islamic finance feels heat from $700 mln Dana sukuk saga; 13/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock Frontiers: Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations; 08/05/2018 – BLACKROCK REPORTS 3.4% STAKE IN BIGLARI HOLDINGS AS OF APRIL 30; 13/03/2018 – REG-Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.); 10/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Latin Am: Blocklisting – Interim Review; 21/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS IT FAVORS EMERGING MARKET EQUITIES ON STRONG CORPORATE EARNINGS, RELATIVELY HEALTHIER BALANCE SHEETS IN ASIA; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS SEE NO CONCERN ABOUT BROADER HEALTH OF FINANCIAL SYSTEM, AS WAS THE CASE IN MID-2011

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $4.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 10,436 shares to 121,217 shares, valued at $17.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB) by 71,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 463,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class (BRKB).

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $73.17 million for 20.56 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement owns 59,290 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Fruth Invest Mgmt, a Texas-based fund reported 11,805 shares. Anchor Cap Lc owns 166,193 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 0.02% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 12,447 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.26% or 549,749 shares in its portfolio. Eulav Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). 21,554 are owned by Cambridge Investment Research Advsr. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Fiera holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 13,024 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants has invested 0.02% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Martingale Asset Limited Partnership owns 42,405 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Shelton Capital Mgmt accumulated 348 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.02% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provise Gru Llc reported 17,431 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. First Natl Tru has invested 0.37% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Howard has invested 1.77% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Hsbc Public Ltd invested 0.09% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Sandy Spring Savings Bank owns 22,422 shares. Bright Rock Cap Management Ltd Company owns 1.15% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 8,015 shares. 17,825 were accumulated by Skylands Cap Limited Co. Regions Finance Corporation invested in 171,228 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc reported 0.02% stake. Horizon Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Putnam Fl accumulated 41,971 shares or 1.51% of the stock. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv stated it has 0% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 0.33% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 315,680 shares. The Oregon-based M Hldg Securities Inc has invested 0.09% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 12,493 shares.

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90M and $708.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc by 2,417 shares to 122,303 shares, valued at $17.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hudson Pacific Pptys Restric (NYSE:HPP) by 28,612 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,449 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).