Howard Capital Management Has Increased Holding in Leidos Holdings (LDOS) as Stock Price Rose; Si Finl Group Md (SIFI) Share Price Were Volatile While Seidman Lawrence B Decreased Its Position

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Si Finl Group Inc Md (SIFI) by 74.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 266,100 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 90,566 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 356,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Si Finl Group Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.90M market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. It is down 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SIFI News: 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP INC SIFI.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.17; 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Sl Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 SI Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ SI Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIFI); 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 4,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 156,510 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.03 million, up from 151,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Leidos Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $85.37. About 315,328 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION LIST; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT HAS TWO-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, TWO ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $472 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Leidos to its 2018 America’s Best Employers list; 30/05/2018 – Leidos Launches the Leidos Alliance Partner Network; 14/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $210M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT ARMY PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Had $215M in Cash and Cash Equivalents and $3.1B of Debt at March 30; 15/05/2018 – Leidos Named ‘Best for Vets’ Employer by Military Times; 23/04/2018 – DJ Leidos Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LDOS); 28/03/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Leidos Innovations Corporation B-415514,B-415514.2,B-415514.3: Jan 18, 2018; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – GSA’S SINGLE-AWARD FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE AND TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $230 MLN

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90M and $708.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Information Technology Sector (IYW) by 17,669 shares to 71,018 shares, valued at $13.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Industrial Sector Etf (Xli) (XLI) by 20,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,500 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Sector Etf (Xle) (XLE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold LDOS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 104.88 million shares or 3.02% less from 108.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 8,103 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 406,179 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.12% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co invested in 2,024 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag reported 13,971 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited reported 8,750 shares. Somerset Com has invested 0.01% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Sei Invs Co reported 39,424 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie, Switzerland-based fund reported 18,250 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Rhumbline Advisers has 0.04% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 362,169 shares. Stifel Finance Corp stated it has 54,281 shares. Susquehanna Int Gru Limited Liability Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 60,847 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.02% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Corp holds 661,233 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold SIFI shares while 15 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 5.58 million shares or 6.60% less from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fin owns 28,571 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 25,240 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 0% or 78,532 shares. Vanguard Group reported 681,007 shares. Citigroup stated it has 2,748 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0% invested in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 12,240 shares. 58,155 are held by Natixis. 11,600 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Lp. Prelude Capital Management Limited holds 0.07% of its portfolio in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) for 100,816 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 0% invested in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Grace And White Inc New York reported 78,009 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability reported 497,358 shares.

Seidman Lawrence B, which manages about $122.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 183,718 shares to 390,781 shares, valued at $7.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Columbia Finl Inc by 52,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 542,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG).