Howard Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in Cummins (CMI) by $9.01 Million; As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock Value Rose, Hartford Financial Management Lowered Holding by $552,684

Hartford Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 16.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc sold 3,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 17,482 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, down from 20,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $167.73. About 1.78 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 03/04/2018 – ADP payroll data is expected Wednesday morning, and is seen as a warmup for Friday’s government jobs report; 19/04/2018 – ADP – OWNERSHIP OF 51% OF CAPITAL, AND EXCLUSIVE CONTROL OF AIRPORT INTERNATIONAL GROUP CONCESSIONARY OF QUEEN ALIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN AMMAN; 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%; 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.44; 17/05/2018 – ADP SAYS CANADA ADDS 30.2K JOBS IN APRIL; 23/05/2018 – May 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 30, 2018; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Finding Workers Increasingly Becoming Businesses Number One Problem; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 EPS Up 11%-12%; Had Seen Up 8%-9%; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 57,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 1,795 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283,000, down from 59,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $149.96. About 1.38 million shares traded or 11.22% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Co reported 671,645 shares. Td Asset Mgmt owns 0.07% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 287,530 shares. Element Management Limited Liability Co holds 24,313 shares. Cap Invest Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.47% or 51,109 shares in its portfolio. 200 were accumulated by Seabridge Invest Advisors Ltd Liability. Keating Investment Counselors stated it has 8,865 shares. Optimum Advisors reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 332,117 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 17 are held by Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Orrstown Financial Svcs Incorporated has 1.19% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Evercore Wealth Management Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 2,226 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Zebra Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 8,831 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Westpac Banking Corp reported 0% stake. Howe Rusling Incorporated reported 144 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $63,499 activity.

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90M and $708.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc Cl A (NYSE:BLK) by 997 shares to 29,315 shares, valued at $12.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 2,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Consumer Staples Sector Etf (X (XLP).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $6.64 million activity. $966,713 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Ayala John. The insider Rodriguez Carlos A sold $5.42 million.

Hartford Financial Management Inc, which manages about $809.38M and $292.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 511 shares to 1,239 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,134 shares, and has risen its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lowe Brockenbrough Com Inc reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Rowland Investment Counsel Adv owns 75,714 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Foundation has invested 0.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Shell Asset, Netherlands-based fund reported 134,875 shares. Atwood & Palmer Inc owns 9,450 shares. Ancora Limited Liability Corporation, Us-based fund reported 10,732 shares. Ballentine Limited Company holds 0.06% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 6,732 shares. Cobblestone Advisors Llc New York holds 0.08% or 5,159 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 0.08% or 470,954 shares. Dodge Cox stated it has 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Miracle Mile Advsrs Lc owns 2,110 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. American Advsr Lc holds 0.3% or 2,477 shares in its portfolio. Greenleaf invested in 0.02% or 7,758 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct holds 0.91% or 163,037 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur reported 0.05% stake.

