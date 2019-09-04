Howard Capital Management Has Cut Its Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Position by $4.84 Million as Valuation Declined; Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Holder Etrade Capital Management Trimmed Stake as Share Value Rose

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 4,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 34,745 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, down from 39,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $148.57. About 97,216 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 73.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 103,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 36,316 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, down from 139,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $47.84. About 518,483 shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 18, 2018 ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY SAY ELIQUIS USE ASSOCIATED W/ LOWER RATES OF STROKE; 28/03/2018 – EXELIXIS’ PARTNER IPSEN ANNOUNCES EMA VALIDATION OF THE APPLICATION FOR A NEW INDICATION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL GENE MEDIATED CYTOTOXIC IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH BRISTOL’S OPDIVO; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 3/26/2018, 8:00 PM; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Sees 2018 Worldwide Rev Increasing in the Mid-Single Digits; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 16/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 4/16/2018, 8:00 PM

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “2 Big Fat, Double-Digit Dividend Yields – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Healthcare REITs: A Boom Is Coming – The Motley Fool” published on August 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “This Is Why We Bought Anworth Mortgage – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IYR: Performance And Valuation Update – August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Spirit MTA REIT Files Definitive Proxy Statement in Connection with Proposed Sale of Assets for $2.4 Billion – Business Wire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,835 are owned by Raymond James Na. Factory Mutual Insurance invested in 391,624 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 193,508 shares. C Gru Holdings A S holds 0.03% or 19,900 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement has 2.46 million shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Hollencrest Cap Management reported 5,000 shares. Davis Selected Advisers holds 0.09% or 137,880 shares in its portfolio. 1,616 were reported by First Foundation Advsr. 101,704 were accumulated by Fincl Counselors. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk stated it has 484,396 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Doliver Ltd Partnership holds 2,001 shares. 4,685 are owned by Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Company. Assetmark owns 462 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 42,450 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.14% or 220,255 shares.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 15,864 shares to 29,311 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 137,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 673,551 shares, and has risen its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0.26% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 68.91 million shares. Spirit Of America Management Corp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Guardian Capital Advsrs Lp has 6,700 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hourglass Cap Limited Liability Com invested 0.06% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). British Columbia Inv Mngmt reported 645,786 shares. 10,000 were reported by Towerview Limited Liability. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 598,000 were accumulated by Old Republic Corporation. Bsw Wealth Partners holds 4,270 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Security Financial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 5,945 shares. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability has 250 shares. Clark Cap Mngmt Inc reported 1.18 million shares stake. Guggenheim Cap Limited reported 253,673 shares. Illinois-based First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.09% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Private Advisor Gru Ltd has 155,718 shares.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: NFLX, AMGN, ACB, BMY – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EC OKs expanded label for Bristol-Myers’ Empliciti – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Pharma Stock Roundup: JNJ’s Opioid Lawsuit, Regulatory Nod for LLY, BMY, RHHBY Drugs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.74B for 11.39 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90M and $708.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck And Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 10,133 shares to 274,326 shares, valued at $22.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares U.S. Medical Devices ( (IHI) by 5,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.