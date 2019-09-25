Howard Capital Management Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake as Share Value Rose; Skyline Asset Management LP Raised Its Dine Brands Global (DIN) Holding by $4.64 Million

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 3,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 311,325 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.71 million, down from 314,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 5.94 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 01/05/2018 – Microsoft Needs Some Cloud M&A, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 10/05/2018 – Bill Gates struggled to quit this bad habit to make sure Microsoft was a success; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows chief leaves in reshuffle; 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 15/03/2018 – MICROSOFT HAD 83 SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMPLAINTS IN LAST FISCAL YR; 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services; 05/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Microsoft Accidently Puts Hole in Windows Defender With Open-Source Code

Skyline Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) by 34.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp bought 48,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 191,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.24M, up from 142,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 53,785 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Appoints Thomas Song As Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.11; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global IHOP’s Domestic System-Wide Comparable Same-Restaurant Sales Rose 1.0%; 07/05/2018 – Thomas Song Joins Dine Brands Global From Choice Hotel; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global: Interim CFO Greggory H. Kalvin to Continue in Role as Senior VP, Controlle; 02/04/2018 – IHOP® Teams Up With King’s Hawaiian® To Create One-of-a-Kind French Toast; 25/04/2018 – Applebee’s® to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Two Neighborhood Drinks – the DOLLARITA™ and the New 2 DOLLAR DOS

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90M and $733.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Biotech (Xbi) (XBI) by 10,102 shares to 136,940 shares, valued at $12.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 76,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Microsoft Stock Buy Signal Flashes Again – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft acquires Movere – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft, Disney make cloud deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “9 Augmented Reality Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Troy Asset Limited has invested 15.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wunderlich Cap Managemnt owns 19,754 shares. Fenimore Asset Mgmt accumulated 6,058 shares. Aspen Investment accumulated 26,258 shares. Cypress Management Lc holds 259,341 shares. Leavell Investment Mgmt reported 88,254 shares. First Dallas Secs reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corporation reported 6.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fdx Advsrs holds 280,607 shares or 1.47% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc accumulated 36.76M shares. Advisory Rech holds 34,896 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability reported 1.30M shares. David R Rahn & Associates holds 3,605 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc invested in 2.17% or 356,039 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Liability owns 794,568 shares.

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24 billion and $549.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) by 26,700 shares to 307,000 shares, valued at $9.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R) by 11,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,800 shares, and cut its stake in Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP).

More notable recent Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) news were published by: Foxbusiness.com which released: “Why Dine Brands Stock Jumped Today – Fox Business” on February 21, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Dine Brands Partners With Grubhub To Offer Delivery Across Thousands Of Applebee’s & IHOP Locations – PRNewswire” published on August 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “See Ya’ll Later! Applebee’s® $1 ADIOS is Here – Business Wire” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Applebee’s goes national with delivery – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dine Brands Global, Inc. to Host First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call on May 1, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold DIN shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 2.28% more from 17.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 769,095 shares. 13,317 are held by Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md. Park Circle holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 400 shares. Massachusetts-based Contravisory Management has invested 0.06% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Hillsdale Management Incorporated accumulated 0.08% or 8,000 shares. 40,900 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase & Communications. Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested in 38,422 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs reported 1,363 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 25,686 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Waratah Cap Ltd reported 16,510 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System reported 6,006 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Lp invested in 0.04% or 13,668 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Corp invested in 141,334 shares or 0.01% of the stock.