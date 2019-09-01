Howard Capital Management Decreased Its Cummins (CMI) Position by $9.01 Million; Shares Declined; Cna Financial Lowered Its Holding in Voya Finl (VOYA) by $604,464

Cna Financial Corp decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 27.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp sold 12,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 32,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 44,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $49.32. About 893,966 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Voya Financial; 04/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 29/03/2018 – Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) Dividend Declaration; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED, AND ARE NOT MATERIAL TO VOYA’S FINANCIAL POSITION; 22/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-2, Ltd.; Issues Presale; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 08/03/2018 – Voya Financial Named a 2018 Top Company for Executive Women by the National Association for Female Executives; 08/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS VOYA ADVISERS AGREE TO REPAY CLIENTS AND SETTLE CHARGES THAT THEY FAILED TO DISCLOSE SECURITIES LENDING CONFLICT; 11/05/2018 – Voya Financial To Acquire Pen-Cal Administrators; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 57,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 1,795 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283,000, down from 59,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $149.27. About 939,514 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd has 0.1% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.89M shares. Legal General Pcl reported 953,354 shares. Bowling Port Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.28% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.04% stake. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc invested in 9,171 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% stake. Pennsylvania-based Ajo LP has invested 0.35% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). 163,500 are held by Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc. James Inc reported 13,690 shares. 20,363 were accumulated by Trexquant Ltd Partnership. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 4,809 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jane Street Group Inc Inc Lc reported 0% stake. Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Com owns 12,827 shares. Fca Corporation Tx owns 0.95% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 49,035 shares.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $100,557 activity.

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $471.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 36,000 shares to 169,264 shares, valued at $17.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chesapeake Energy Co (NYSE:CHK) by 132,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,646 shares, and has risen its stake in National Oilwell Var (NYSE:NOV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Liability Corp has 15,802 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De has 0.03% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Kings Point Capital Mngmt holds 769 shares. 1,886 were reported by Westover Capital Limited Liability Corporation. Guardian Life Insur Of America invested 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Bryn Mawr Tru reported 7,873 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 3,136 are owned by Ferguson Wellman Cap Management. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 35,534 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Trustmark Bank & Trust Department owns 2,475 shares. Roosevelt Gp has 0.08% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 4,276 shares. Tru Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Art Advsrs holds 13,900 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 200 were accumulated by Riggs Asset Managment. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Com accumulated 0.16% or 12,625 shares. Moreover, Parnassus Invests Ca has 0.93% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).