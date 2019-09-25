Howard Capital Management Cut Position in Facebook (FB) by $362,647; Union Bankshares Has Lifted Its Intel (INTC) Position by $5.48 Million

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 1,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 128,097 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.72M, down from 129,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $523.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $183.35. About 15.59 million shares traded or 9.92% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Sen. Tom Udall: Udall Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Protecting American Elections & Consumer Privacy; 26/03/2018 – Dealbook: Tim Cook and Other C.E.O.s Take on Facebook: DealBook Briefing; 05/03/2018 – Facebook’s vice president of global marketing recently sent a video to top advertisers to reassure them the company takes the issue seriously; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK ORDERED TO COMPLY WITH U.S. TAX INVESTIGATION; 12/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg is highly adept at addressing Facebook’s greatest threats – and his newest move is taking aim at blockchain’s potential; 20/04/2018 – Ives still thinks Facebook could hit $225 per share this year, well above the price of about $167 a share on Friday; 21/03/2018 – CBC Politics: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016; 04/04/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify on data gathering before House committee on April 1; 19/03/2018 – WYDEN ASKS FACEBOOK IF IT HAS MADE ATTEMPTS TO IDENTIFY OR NOTIFY 50 MILLION USERS IMPACTED BY REPORTED MISUSE OF THIRD-PARTY DATA ACCESS; 26/04/2018 – Jim Cramer says big tech companies, like Facebook, are behind Thursday’s market rally

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 107.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 116,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 224,798 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.76M, up from 108,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $51.19. About 14.12M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/03/2018 – INTEL TO FOCUS ON CLOSING AFRICAN AMERICAN REPRESENTATION GAPS; 30/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at GSMA Mobile World Congress Shanghai Jun 29; 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase IIoT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018; 23/05/2018 – Institut Curie Names Intel Lead Partner to Implement High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence in Accelerating Genome Sequencing and lnterpretation for Oncology; 26/04/2018 – Jim Keller Joins Intel to Lead Silicon Engineering; 23/05/2018 – C3 IoT Partners With Intel to Deliver AI Appliance; 02/04/2018 – A Bloomberg report said Apple would ditch Intel chips for an in-house model on Mac computers; 22/05/2018 – Al Retail Leader Rubikloud Collaborates with Intel to Revitalize the Shopping Experience; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY INTERNET OF THINGS GROUP REVENUE $840 MILLION, UP 17%; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zevin Asset Limited Company owns 60,298 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Fmr Limited Co reported 0.1% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Llc holds 60,171 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd owns 63,314 shares. Cordasco Financial Net accumulated 0.29% or 6,299 shares. Cadence Cap Limited Liability Corp has 0.51% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Canal Insur Com invested in 0.39% or 25,000 shares. Petrus Tru Lta holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 110,927 shares. Caprock stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Wespac Ltd Liability Company holds 43,391 shares. The Alabama-based 10 has invested 3.12% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.52% or 293,612 shares. The New York-based Prelude Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Sumitomo Life Ins holds 1% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 176,644 shares. Burney reported 0.86% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90 million and $733.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,967 shares to 48,020 shares, valued at $7.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 76,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Biotech (Xbi) (XBI).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.63 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited owns 0.34% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 278,003 shares. 195,500 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Peak Asset Management Llc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 95,006 shares. Colonial Trust holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,198 shares. Alkeon Mngmt Lc owns 1.68M shares. Sns Financial Grp Lc invested 0.26% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 40,000 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. The North Carolina-based First Personal Fin has invested 0.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bogle Investment Management Lp De reported 10,900 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Lc holds 0.94% or 70,403 shares. Petrus Tru Communication Lta, Texas-based fund reported 63,316 shares. 35,577 are owned by Icon Advisers Company. 19,416 are held by Rnc Management Ltd Com. First American National Bank reported 41,874 shares.

