Howard Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $412,400; A-R-T- Advisors Trimmed Stake in Flowserve (FLS) by $1.79 Million as Stock Rose

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 68.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 39,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The hedge fund held 18,473 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $834,000, down from 58,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $42.37. About 977,081 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q EPS 12c; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.70; 18/04/2018 – Flowserve Corp. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. $FLS (published 31-Jan); 18/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Lanesha Minnix as Chief Legal Officer; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP QTRLY TOTAL BOOKINGS WERE $929 MLN, DOWN 3.1%, OR 8.1% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 16/04/2018 – 2018 Mechanical Seals Procurement Global Market Report – Key Players are Flowserve, Trelleborg, Sulzer, Timken, and John Crane – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness AI technology for machine maintenance; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 3% to 6%; 22/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWSERVE’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3; KEEPS

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 5,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 81,728 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, down from 86,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 12.65M shares traded or 17.13% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Downstream Net $319M; 11/04/2018 – Energy Journal: Exxon Seeks New Deals With Qatar; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WILL PUSH AHEAD WITH OFFSHORE HYDROCARBONS EXPLORATION UNLESS GREEK CYPRIOTS BACK DOWN-TURKISH CYPRIOT FOREIGN MINISTER; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Restarts PNG LNG Ahead of Schedule After Quake Outage; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL, EXXON WIN CAMPOS BLOCK FOR 2.1B REAIS; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 19/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil buys LNG to chill quake-hit Papua New Guinea project – traders; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT WILL CUT GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO 12 BCM BY OCTOBER 2022 -STATEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fruth Invest Mngmt has 2.1% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Telos Mgmt invested in 43,114 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Com Of Vermont reported 193,431 shares. Sei Invests Communications holds 0.12% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 431,925 shares. Avenir Corp holds 3,190 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Troy Asset Mgmt owns 8,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Hartford Mgmt holds 571,854 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. Golub Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Eastern National Bank reported 232,391 shares. Garde has 5,096 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 9.59M shares. Ws Mngmt Lllp holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 71,641 shares. 2,559 were accumulated by Campbell Com Invest Adviser Limited Liability. Coldstream Capital Mngmt reported 69,081 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Johnson Fincl Group Incorporated has 0.48% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 66,336 shares.

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90 million and $708.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 5,010 shares to 90,823 shares, valued at $16.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 3,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,057 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares U.S. Medical Devices ( (IHI).

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41 billion and $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 12,435 shares to 24,524 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 11,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (NYSE:HE).