Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS)

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, Howard Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) and WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Bancorp Inc. 14 3.23 N/A 0.32 45.88 WSFS Financial Corporation 41 4.59 N/A 3.34 12.45

Table 1 demonstrates Howard Bancorp Inc. and WSFS Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. WSFS Financial Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Howard Bancorp Inc. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Howard Bancorp Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than WSFS Financial Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Howard Bancorp Inc. and WSFS Financial Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Bancorp Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.1% WSFS Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.16 beta indicates that Howard Bancorp Inc. is 84.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, WSFS Financial Corporation has beta of 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Howard Bancorp Inc. and WSFS Financial Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Howard Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 WSFS Financial Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of WSFS Financial Corporation is $49.38, which is potential 21.84% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.8% of Howard Bancorp Inc. shares and 51.9% of WSFS Financial Corporation shares. Howard Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.7%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of WSFS Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Howard Bancorp Inc. -2.65% 6.69% 4.93% -5.17% -16.35% 2.66% WSFS Financial Corporation -3.14% 1.56% -1.12% -3.66% -18.47% 9.79%

For the past year Howard Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than WSFS Financial Corporation

Summary

WSFS Financial Corporation beats Howard Bancorp Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Howard Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. It offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable and inventory financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; commercial mortgage loans for owner occupied and investor properties; construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it offers wire transfer services; automated teller machines and check cards; and safe deposit boxes, as well as credit cards through a third party processor. Further, the company provides Internet banking, merchant card, overnight sweep, and remote deposit capture services; and Mobiliti mobile banking, PopMoney, and eStatement products. It operates 13 full service branches located in Maryland. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the thrift holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit. It also provides a range of loans, which comprise residential real estate loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial construction loans to developers; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion, and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home improvement, automobile, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans, as well as home equity lines and unsecured lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management, trust, and wealth management services. Further, it markets various third-party investment and insurance products, such as single-premium annuities, whole life policies, and securities; and provides investment advisory services to high net-worth individuals and institutions. Additionally, the company offers ATM vault cash and related services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering, armored carrier management, and ATM processing and equipment sales services. As of December 31, 2016, it served customers through a network of 77 offices, which included 46 in Delaware, 29 in Pennsylvania, 1 in Virginia, and 1 in Nevada. WSFS Financial Corporation was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.