Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Both Howard Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Bancorp Inc. 15 0.00 14.82M 0.55 27.12 TowneBank 27 0.00 63.72M 1.96 14.36

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Howard Bancorp Inc. and TowneBank. TowneBank seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Howard Bancorp Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Howard Bancorp Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Howard Bancorp Inc. and TowneBank’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Bancorp Inc. 96,547,231.27% -1.3% -0.2% TowneBank 235,738,068.81% 8.9% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.3 beta means Howard Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 70.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, TowneBank is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Howard Bancorp Inc. and TowneBank Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Howard Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TowneBank 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of TowneBank is $27, which is potential -2.95% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53.7% of Howard Bancorp Inc. shares and 47.2% of TowneBank shares. 4.7% are Howard Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, TowneBank has 7.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Howard Bancorp Inc. 2.9% -3.81% -0.13% 12.72% -10.3% 4.13% TowneBank 0.29% 2.96% 7.53% 7.86% -13.68% 17.49%

For the past year Howard Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than TowneBank.

Summary

TowneBank beats Howard Bancorp Inc. on 11 of the 12 factors.

Howard Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. It offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable and inventory financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; commercial mortgage loans for owner occupied and investor properties; construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it offers wire transfer services; automated teller machines and check cards; and safe deposit boxes, as well as credit cards through a third party processor. Further, the company provides Internet banking, merchant card, overnight sweep, and remote deposit capture services; and Mobiliti mobile banking, PopMoney, and eStatement products. It operates 13 full service branches located in Maryland. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; mortgage loans; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it provides safe deposit boxes, cash management services, travelersÂ’ checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as Internet, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; asset management and commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options, such as alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacations rental, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company offers life, property, casualty, and vehicle insurance services; travel, medical, and baggage protection insurance for travelers; and employee benefit programs, such as medical, dental, vision, and disability insurance. As of February 22, 2017, it operated 37 banking offices in Virginia and North Carolina. TowneBank was founded in 1998 and is based in Portsmouth, Virginia.