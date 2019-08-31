Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Severn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI)

Howard Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) and Severn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI), both competing one another are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Bancorp Inc. 14 3.40 N/A 0.55 27.12 Severn Bancorp Inc. 9 2.47 N/A 0.72 11.63

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Howard Bancorp Inc. and Severn Bancorp Inc. Severn Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Howard Bancorp Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Howard Bancorp Inc. is currently more expensive than Severn Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Bancorp Inc. 0.00% -1.3% -0.2% Severn Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 1%

Volatility & Risk

Howard Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.3 and its 70.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Severn Bancorp Inc.’s 18.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.82 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 53.7% of Howard Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 19.3% of Severn Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Howard Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.7%. Comparatively, 33.16% are Severn Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Howard Bancorp Inc. 2.9% -3.81% -0.13% 12.72% -10.3% 4.13% Severn Bancorp Inc. -1.17% -2.91% -9.36% 2.31% -2.09% 5.51%

For the past year Howard Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Severn Bancorp Inc.

Howard Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. It offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable and inventory financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; commercial mortgage loans for owner occupied and investor properties; construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it offers wire transfer services; automated teller machines and check cards; and safe deposit boxes, as well as credit cards through a third party processor. Further, the company provides Internet banking, merchant card, overnight sweep, and remote deposit capture services; and Mobiliti mobile banking, PopMoney, and eStatement products. It operates 13 full service branches located in Maryland. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland.