Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

Howard Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) and Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Bancorp Inc. 14 3.94 N/A 0.55 27.12 Glen Burnie Bancorp 11 2.32 N/A 0.52 21.71

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Howard Bancorp Inc. and Glen Burnie Bancorp. Glen Burnie Bancorp appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Howard Bancorp Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Howard Bancorp Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Howard Bancorp Inc. and Glen Burnie Bancorp’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Bancorp Inc. 0.00% -1.3% -0.2% Glen Burnie Bancorp 0.00% 4.3% 0.4%

Risk & Volatility

Howard Bancorp Inc. has a 0.3 beta, while its volatility is 70.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 0.3 beta and it is 70.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Howard Bancorp Inc. and Glen Burnie Bancorp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.7% and 9.2%. About 4.7% of Howard Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 22.02% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Howard Bancorp Inc. 2.9% -3.81% -0.13% 12.72% -10.3% 4.13% Glen Burnie Bancorp 6% 7.71% 6.1% -2.27% -6.2% 8.44%

For the past year Howard Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Glen Burnie Bancorp

Summary

Howard Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Howard Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. It offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable and inventory financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; commercial mortgage loans for owner occupied and investor properties; construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it offers wire transfer services; automated teller machines and check cards; and safe deposit boxes, as well as credit cards through a third party processor. Further, the company provides Internet banking, merchant card, overnight sweep, and remote deposit capture services; and Mobiliti mobile banking, PopMoney, and eStatement products. It operates 13 full service branches located in Maryland. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including regular savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, Christmas Club accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, land acquisition and development loans, and secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as consumer installment lending services, such as indirect automobile lending services; and residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers ancillary products and services comprising safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, wire transfers, automated teller machine services, and telephone and Internet banking services. It serves customers in northern Anne Arundel county and surrounding areas from its main office; branch in Glen Burnie, Maryland; and branch offices in Odenton, Riviera Beach, Crownsville, Severn, Linthicum, and Severna Park, Maryland. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Glen Burnie, Maryland.