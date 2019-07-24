Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Howard Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) and American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB). The two are both Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Bancorp Inc. 14 3.34 N/A 0.32 45.88 American National Bankshares Inc. 35 5.07 N/A 2.61 13.90

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Howard Bancorp Inc. and American National Bankshares Inc. American National Bankshares Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Howard Bancorp Inc. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Howard Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than American National Bankshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Bancorp Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.1% American National Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

Howard Bancorp Inc. has a 0.16 beta, while its volatility is 84.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, American National Bankshares Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.8% of Howard Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.2% of American National Bankshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 4.7% of Howard Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.3% of American National Bankshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Howard Bancorp Inc. -2.65% 6.69% 4.93% -5.17% -16.35% 2.66% American National Bankshares Inc. -2.05% 4.1% 5.55% -0.6% -6.49% 23.95%

For the past year Howard Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than American National Bankshares Inc.

Summary

American National Bankshares Inc. beats Howard Bancorp Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Howard Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. It offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable and inventory financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; commercial mortgage loans for owner occupied and investor properties; construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it offers wire transfer services; automated teller machines and check cards; and safe deposit boxes, as well as credit cards through a third party processor. Further, the company provides Internet banking, merchant card, overnight sweep, and remote deposit capture services; and Mobiliti mobile banking, PopMoney, and eStatement products. It operates 13 full service branches located in Maryland. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland.