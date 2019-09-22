Howard Bancorp, Inc. (HBMD) Reaches $17.11 After 5.00% Up Move; Eaton Vance Tax-advantaged Bond & Option Strategies Fund (EXD)’s Sentiment Is 0.75

Eaton Vance Tax-advantaged Bond & Option Strategies Fund (EXD) investors sentiment increased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.29, from 0.46 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 6 active investment managers increased and started new positions, while 8 decreased and sold their positions in Eaton Vance Tax-advantaged Bond & Option Strategies Fund. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 1.97 million shares, down from 2.09 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Eaton Vance Tax-advantaged Bond & Option Strategies Fund in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 1 Reduced: 7 Increased: 5 New Position: 1.

The stock of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.29% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $17.11. About 111,405 shares traded or 370.80% up from the average. Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) has declined 10.30% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical HBMD News: 12/03/2018 PRIAM CAPITAL FUND l, LP REPORTS 14.96 PCT STAKE IN HOWARD BANCORP INC AS OF MARCH 1, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Mendon Capital Advisors Buys 1.5% Position in Howard Bancorp; 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 30/04/2018 – Howard Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBMD)The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $326.48M company. It was reported on Sep, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $17.97 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:HBMD worth $16.32 million more.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 1% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund for 60,474 shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 491,514 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has 0.06% invested in the company for 16,009 shares. The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Services Inc. has invested 0.02% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 93,335 shares.

The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.59. About 32,638 shares traded. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund (EXD) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $93.33 million. The fund is co-managed by Parametric Risk Advisors, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.37, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 2 investors sold Howard Bancorp, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 9.86 million shares or 0.48% more from 9.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 72,990 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & Communication has invested 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Brown Advisory owns 0.02% invested in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) for 439,747 shares. Patriot Financial Partners Limited Partnership holds 11.85% or 1.98 million shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Partners holds 773 shares. Moreover, Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) for 47,587 shares. The New York-based Maltese Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.23% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) for 6,700 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% or 1.56 million shares in its portfolio. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 218,420 shares. Mendon Advsrs reported 757,683 shares. Banc Funds Ltd Liability holds 199,687 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt owns 31,740 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company owns 55,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. American Financial Gp Incorporated invested 0.26% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD).

Howard Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance services and products to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company has market cap of $326.48 million. It offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 31.17 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable and inventory financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; commercial mortgage loans for owner occupied and investor properties; construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $19,780 activity. Schwabe Charles E. had bought 108 shares worth $1,395. 108 shares valued at $1,395 were bought by Jones Thomas Randy on Wednesday, July 10. 379 shares valued at $4,897 were bought by Coffman George C. on Wednesday, July 10. Scully Mary Ann also bought $6,990 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) on Wednesday, July 10. Poynot Steven bought $1,111 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) on Wednesday, July 10. 201 Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) shares with value of $2,597 were bought by Steil Jack E. TURNER FRANK K JR had bought 108 shares worth $1,395 on Wednesday, July 10.

Analysts await Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.21 per share. HBMD’s profit will be $5.15 million for 15.84 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Howard Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.00% EPS growth.