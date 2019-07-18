Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD) and WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) Comparing side by side

Howard Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) and WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) compete with each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Bancorp Inc. 14 3.37 N/A 0.32 45.88 WSFS Financial Corporation 41 5.11 N/A 3.34 12.45

Table 1 highlights Howard Bancorp Inc. and WSFS Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. WSFS Financial Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Howard Bancorp Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Howard Bancorp Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of WSFS Financial Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Howard Bancorp Inc. and WSFS Financial Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Bancorp Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.1% WSFS Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 1.3%

Volatility & Risk

Howard Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.16 and its 84.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. WSFS Financial Corporation’s 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.15 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Howard Bancorp Inc. and WSFS Financial Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Howard Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 WSFS Financial Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of WSFS Financial Corporation is $49.38, which is potential 25.52% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Howard Bancorp Inc. and WSFS Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 54.8% and 51.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.7% of Howard Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are WSFS Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Howard Bancorp Inc. -2.65% 6.69% 4.93% -5.17% -16.35% 2.66% WSFS Financial Corporation -3.14% 1.56% -1.12% -3.66% -18.47% 9.79%

For the past year Howard Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than WSFS Financial Corporation.

Summary

WSFS Financial Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Howard Bancorp Inc.

Howard Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. It offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable and inventory financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; commercial mortgage loans for owner occupied and investor properties; construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it offers wire transfer services; automated teller machines and check cards; and safe deposit boxes, as well as credit cards through a third party processor. Further, the company provides Internet banking, merchant card, overnight sweep, and remote deposit capture services; and Mobiliti mobile banking, PopMoney, and eStatement products. It operates 13 full service branches located in Maryland. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the thrift holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit. It also provides a range of loans, which comprise residential real estate loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial construction loans to developers; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion, and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home improvement, automobile, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans, as well as home equity lines and unsecured lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management, trust, and wealth management services. Further, it markets various third-party investment and insurance products, such as single-premium annuities, whole life policies, and securities; and provides investment advisory services to high net-worth individuals and institutions. Additionally, the company offers ATM vault cash and related services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering, armored carrier management, and ATM processing and equipment sales services. As of December 31, 2016, it served customers through a network of 77 offices, which included 46 in Delaware, 29 in Pennsylvania, 1 in Virginia, and 1 in Nevada. WSFS Financial Corporation was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.