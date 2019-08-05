Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Shareholder Patriot Financial Partners Gp LP Has Lifted Holding; Longwood Capital Partners Has Increased Position in Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 760,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97M, up from 718,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.63M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.86. About 117,635 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Graham Cooper as Chief Financial Officer and Operating Chief; 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in Late-Breaker Poster at EASL; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Congress™ (EASL); 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB); 12/03/2018 Assembly Biosciences Announces Additions to Management Team and Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Presents Positive Interim Data from Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731 in HBV Patients in a Late-Breaker Session at the EASL Conference; 07/05/2018 – Assembly Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 80c; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Helen S. Kim to Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp increased its stake in Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp bought 79,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.28 million, up from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp who had been investing in Howard Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $14.32. About 4,786 shares traded. Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) has declined 10.30% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical HBMD News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBMD); 14/05/2018 – Mendon Capital Advisors Buys 1.5% Position in Howard Bancorp; 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 30/04/2018 – Howard Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 12/03/2018 PRIAM CAPITAL FUND l, LP REPORTS 14.96 PCT STAKE IN HOWARD BANCORP INC AS OF MARCH 1, 2018 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold HBMD shares while 17 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 9.82 million shares or 0.47% less from 9.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 0.02% or 443,302 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Services Incorporated reported 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Stifel Financial Corp holds 15,921 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Sandy Spring Bancshares invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Suntrust Banks Inc accumulated 0% or 58,630 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 1,949 shares. 29,698 are owned by Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Incorporated. 641,041 are held by Blackrock. Fifth Third Bank & Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Victory Cap holds 0% or 81,435 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De invested 0% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 11,015 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) for 14,700 shares.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $19,780 activity. $4,897 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) was bought by Coffman George C. on Wednesday, July 10. $6,990 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) was bought by Scully Mary Ann on Wednesday, July 10. TURNER FRANK K JR bought $1,395 worth of stock or 108 shares. Schwabe Charles E. bought 108 shares worth $1,395. Another trade for 108 shares valued at $1,395 was made by Jones Thomas Randy on Wednesday, July 10. Steil Jack E also bought $2,597 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) on Wednesday, July 10.

More notable recent Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “U.S. Jobs Growth Roars Back: Winners & Losers – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Howard Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call Details – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Howard Bancorp Completes Acquisition of First Mariner Bank, Progresses on Integration and Relocation – Business Wire” on March 01, 2018. More interesting news about Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Howard Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Conference Call Details – Business Wire” published on January 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Assembly Biosciences Is Slipping Today – Nasdaq” on April 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Assembly Biosciences Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Highlights – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Assembly Biosciences Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Highlights – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Biotech Stocks With Major Catalysts in April – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 02, 2019.