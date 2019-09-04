Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Shareholder Patriot Financial Partners Gp LP Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.12 Million as Share Price Declined; Simpson Manufacturing Co. (SSD) Share Value Declined While Ariel Investments Lowered Stake

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp increased its stake in Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp bought 79,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The hedge fund held 1.98M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.28M, up from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp who had been investing in Howard Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.24M market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.79. About 729 shares traded. Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) has declined 10.30% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical HBMD News: 30/04/2018 – Howard Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 14/05/2018 – Mendon Capital Advisors Buys 1.5% Position in Howard Bancorp; 12/03/2018 PRIAM CAPITAL FUND l, LP REPORTS 14.96 PCT STAKE IN HOWARD BANCORP INC AS OF MARCH 1, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBMD); 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD) by 0.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc sold 9,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 1.82 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.15M, down from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $63.99. About 29,279 shares traded. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) has risen 2.93% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical SSD News: 30/04/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing 1Q EPS 54c; 24/04/2018 – Simpson Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 12 Days; 30/04/2018 – SIMPSON 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C; 17/04/2018 Simpson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Simpson; 23/04/2018 – DJ Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSD)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold SSD shares while 70 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 38.99 million shares or 1.28% less from 39.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 12,246 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 38,850 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Northwest Inv Counselors Limited Co has 0.17% invested in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). First Manhattan Communications holds 0% or 600 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc reported 6.09 million shares. Parkside Finance Retail Bank Trust stated it has 77 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 37,306 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Communications Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 4,933 shares. Moreover, Whittier Tru Commerce has 0.11% invested in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 63,229 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.08% or 553,559 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 686,729 shares. Profund Advsr Llc owns 3,911 shares. Cornerstone Advisors owns 18 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Simpson Manufacturing declares $0.23 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Simpson Manufacturing Inc (SSD) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 73% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Apple, Uber, F8 And Avengers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 27, 2019.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99B and $8.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bio (NYSE:BIO) by 16,011 shares to 240,349 shares, valued at $73.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amdocs Ltd. (NASDAQ:DOX) by 164,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 848,223 shares, and has risen its stake in Tenaris Adr (NYSE:TS).

Analysts await Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, down 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. SSD’s profit will be $39.32 million for 18.18 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold HBMD shares while 17 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 9.82 million shares or 0.47% less from 9.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 43,361 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 27,627 shares. 2,769 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Financial Bank Of America De has 7,191 shares. Victory Capital Management invested 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Moreover, Geode Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) for 119,719 shares. Banc Funds Comm Lc owns 199,687 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Foundry Ptnrs Lc reported 73,600 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation accumulated 0.01% or 5,831 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested in 0% or 16,298 shares. Mendon Cap Advsr Corp holds 1.41% or 781,043 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication accumulated 3,189 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company reported 3,863 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD).