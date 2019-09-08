Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Shareholder Mendon Capital Advisors Boosted Position by $581,448 as Shares Declined; Smead Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Lennar (LEN)

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 14,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80 million, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $52. About 1.58M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 06/04/2018 – Fitch: Lennar Announces Potential Sale of Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Board Appoints Stuart Miller Executive Chaiman; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Diane Bessette Elected Chief Financial Officer and Will Continue as Treasurer; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Howard Bancorp Inc (HBMD) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 41,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The hedge fund held 781,043 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.57M, up from 739,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Howard Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.81M market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.09. About 7,570 shares traded. Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) has declined 10.30% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical HBMD News: 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 12/03/2018 PRIAM CAPITAL FUND l, LP REPORTS 14.96 PCT STAKE IN HOWARD BANCORP INC AS OF MARCH 1, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Howard Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBMD); 14/05/2018 – Mendon Capital Advisors Buys 1.5% Position in Howard Bancorp

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). First Hawaiian Bank reported 4,692 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sweden-based Amf Pensionsforsakring has invested 0.17% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 71,390 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 13,363 are owned by First Allied Advisory. Samlyn Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Trustmark Bancshares Department has 0.47% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corporation holds 87,729 shares. Md Sass Services reported 413,192 shares stake. Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management has 0.03% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.04% or 596,333 shares. Hilton Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 2,221 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Mgmt Limited holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 6,528 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 99,000 shares.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 21,978 shares to 855,785 shares, valued at $86.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 4,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 397,248 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since July 10, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $19,780 activity. $4,897 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) was bought by Coffman George C. on Wednesday, July 10. $1,395 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) was bought by TURNER FRANK K JR. 541 shares were bought by Scully Mary Ann, worth $6,990 on Wednesday, July 10. Steil Jack E had bought 201 shares worth $2,597 on Wednesday, July 10. On Wednesday, July 10 Jones Thomas Randy bought $1,395 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) or 108 shares. Shares for $1,111 were bought by Poynot Steven on Wednesday, July 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold HBMD shares while 17 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 9.82 million shares or 0.47% less from 9.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) reported 0% stake. 119,719 are held by Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Rmb Capital Management Limited Company accumulated 880,873 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 43,361 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 9,031 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 20,006 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Commerce holds 0% or 3,189 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks owns 58,630 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 302,797 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag, Germany-based fund reported 16,298 shares. Amer Fincl Gp owns 207,800 shares. Maltese Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 200,000 shares. Charles Schwab reported 29,698 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Corporation reported 21,509 shares. Grp reported 8,336 shares.