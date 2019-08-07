Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Shareholder Hilton Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $2.40 Million as Shares Declined; As Idex (JEC) Market Value Rose, Holder Hahn Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $538.65 Million

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Howard Bancorp (HBMD) by 91.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 171,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The hedge fund held 14,985 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $222,000, down from 186,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Howard Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $266.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.97. About 10,617 shares traded. Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) has declined 10.30% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.30% the S&P500.

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Idex Corporation (JEC) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 7,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 485,902 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.53B, down from 493,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Idex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $83.63. About 1.44M shares traded or 52.58% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring lnternationally-Acclaimed Model Kaia Gerber; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling buyers to take it private; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP – CONTRACT EXTENSION IS 2-YR OPTION WITH POTENTIAL VALUE OF $437.5 MLN, BRINGING TOTAL VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $1.46 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs out as chairman of Qualcomm; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS IN JOINT VENTURE WITH CDM SMITH GETS $65M FEMA PACT; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Group Adjusted Profit Rises in 2Q, Raises FY Guidance; 22/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP – AWARDED CONTRACT FOR A PRE-FEASIBILITY STUDY, WITH OPTION OF PROCEEDING TO DETAILED FEASIBILITY STUDY, FOR KPC, UNITS; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs Receives Contract Extension at NASA Johnson Space Center; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS 2Q REV. $3.94B, EST. $3.64B

More notable recent Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Howard Bancorp, Inc. Completes $25 Million Subordinated Debt Offering – Business Wire” on December 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Kinder Morganâ€™s Q4 2018 Earnings Should Set the Table for a Strong 2019 – Nasdaq” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Howard Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call Details – Business Wire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.21 per share. HBMD’s profit will be $5.15M for 12.94 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Howard Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.00% EPS growth.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $19,780 activity. The insider TURNER FRANK K JR bought $1,395. $1,395 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) was bought by Jones Thomas Randy on Wednesday, July 10. Another trade for 86 shares valued at $1,111 was bought by Poynot Steven. Schwabe Charles E. bought $1,395 worth of stock or 108 shares. $4,897 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) was bought by Coffman George C.. Steil Jack E bought 201 shares worth $2,597.

