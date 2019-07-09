Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Position Boosted by Mendon Capital Advisors Corp; Doheny Asset Management Boosted Its Uniqure N V F (QURE) Position by $320,075; Market Valuation Rose

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Uniqure N V F (QURE) by 55.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 5,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,145 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $903,000, up from 9,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Uniqure N V F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $72.97. About 314,036 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 81.88% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 77.45% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American A; 02/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Pricing of its Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV QURE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $26; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Anti; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 2.8% Position in uniQure NV; 29/05/2018 – Press Release: uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects Cash and Cash Equivalents Will Be Sufficient to Fund Ops Into Early 2020; 30/04/2018 – UniQure IND Filing for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease Expected in 2H of 2018; 07/05/2018 – UniQure Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Howard Bancorp Inc (HBMD) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 41,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 781,043 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.57M, up from 739,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Howard Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $281.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.77. About 7,394 shares traded. Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) has declined 16.35% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.78% the S&P500.

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55 million and $117.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 9,884 shares to 4,320 shares, valued at $408,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halozyme Therapeutic (NASDAQ:HALO) by 81,123 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,070 shares, and cut its stake in New Residential Inve Reit (NYSE:NRZ).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $25,145 activity. 46 shares valued at $592 were bought by Jones Thomas Randy on Tuesday, January 8. $1,197 worth of stock was bought by Steil Jack E on Tuesday, January 8. $5,148 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) was bought by Coffman George C. on Tuesday, January 8. On Friday, February 1 the insider Arnold Richard G. bought $25,145. $296 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) was bought by TURNER FRANK K JR. Shares for $2,999 were bought by Scully Mary Ann on Tuesday, January 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold HBMD shares while 17 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 9.82 million shares or 0.47% less from 9.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Co Mn owns 27,627 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 17,752 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gru holds 0% or 701,354 shares in its portfolio. Wms Limited Liability Corp stated it has 129,680 shares. Rmb Capital Management Llc accumulated 880,873 shares. Ameritas Prtn Incorporated stated it has 773 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Pnc Fincl Ser Group Incorporated accumulated 8,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt stated it has 21,509 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American Intll Gp Inc has 8,336 shares. Mendon Cap Corp holds 1.41% or 781,043 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 3,290 shares in its portfolio. The Germany-based Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda accumulated 0.07% or 11,015 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 0% invested in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) for 43,361 shares.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54M and $823.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 118,610 shares to 270,000 shares, valued at $14.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC) by 125,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,700 shares, and cut its stake in Manning & Napier Inc (NYSE:MN).

