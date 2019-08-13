Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Holding Boosted by Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp; As Varian Medical Systems (SFM) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Lowered Position

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems Inc (SFM) by 78.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 33,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 9,114 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 43,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $17.71. About 971,493 shares traded. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has declined 20.18% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SFM News: 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 2.7%; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market 1Q EPS 50c; 27/03/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Amends and Expands Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET – SEES 2018 NET SALES GROWTH 10.5% TO 11.5%; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of COMM 2014-CCRE19; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 27/03/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT INCREASED COMPANY’S TOTAL COMMITMENTS TO $700 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Presenting at Conference May 17; 04/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Shareholders Elect Three Class II Directors

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp increased its stake in Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp bought 79,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.28M, up from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp who had been investing in Howard Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.89% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $14.94. About 14,079 shares traded. Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) has declined 10.30% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.30% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold SFM shares while 84 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 109.69 million shares or 6.43% less from 117.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 55,499 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 230,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md owns 13.88 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office has 21 shares. 105,851 were reported by Aperio Group Limited Liability Company. Shelton holds 0.94% or 5,143 shares. North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 658,129 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Street Corporation reported 0.01% stake. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 23,318 shares. Sg Americas Lc stated it has 0.01% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 18,358 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Granite Investment Prns Lc owns 67,109 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Stifel Fin accumulated 0% or 10,829 shares. Zacks Inv Mgmt invested in 214,662 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

More notable recent Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Broadcom, Cognizant, Digital Realty, Murphy Oil, RealReal, Snap, Sproutâ€™s, Twitter and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sprouts Farmers Market: Execution And Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on November 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Sprouts Farmers (SFM) a Great Pick for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 69,682 shares to 75,315 shares, valued at $892,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Selective Insurance Group Inc by 12,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,564 shares, and has risen its stake in Valley National.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold HBMD shares while 17 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 9.82 million shares or 0.47% less from 9.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 2,769 shares. Mendon Cap Advsrs reported 781,043 shares. First Advisors Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 16,329 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) for 302,797 shares. 9,031 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Amer Fin Group Inc Inc has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). 1,000 are owned by Fifth Third Bankshares. Banc Funds Co Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.22% invested in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 14,700 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 58,630 shares. The New York-based Tower Research Capital Limited Co (Trc) has invested 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). State Street stated it has 213,825 shares. Maltese Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.23% or 200,000 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Howard Bancorp Inc (HBMD) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on April 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nordstrom Stock’s Swoon Is Good News for Long-Term Investors – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Avedro, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 8, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 08/15/2017: HBMD – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2017.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $19,780 activity. The insider Poynot Steven bought $1,111. TURNER FRANK K JR bought $1,395 worth of stock or 108 shares. Shares for $1,395 were bought by Schwabe Charles E.. Coffman George C. bought $4,897 worth of stock or 379 shares. Scully Mary Ann bought $6,990 worth of stock or 541 shares. The insider Jones Thomas Randy bought 108 shares worth $1,395.