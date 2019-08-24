Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Holder Patriot Financial Partners Gp LP Upped Holding; At&T (T) Holding Maintained by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 39.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 20,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 70,809 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, up from 50,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 31.45M shares traded or 10.06% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 29/03/2018 – The Information: Exclusive: AT&T is developing a hardware device, called a switch, that handles the movement of traffic across; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Expects Mexico Operations to Be Profitable by End of 2018; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: TIME WARNER DEAL SET TO CLOSE AFTER JUDGE’S RULING; 30/04/2018 – T, TWX: US v ATT: ruling expected on June 12, Judge Leon said. – ! $T $TWX; 21/04/2018 – AT&T chief quizzed in court over note on Time Warner deal; 19/04/2018 – AT&T Chief Takes Stand to Defend Time Warner Deal; 11/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COHEN APPROACHED THEM TO OFFER ADVICE ON TRUMP; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Could Win M&A Battle with U.S. Government (Video); 19/04/2018 – AT&T’s CEO Stephenson Pitches Time Warner Deal Straight to Judge; 15/03/2018 – Daily Mail: AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp increased its stake in Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp bought 79,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The hedge fund held 1.98M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.28M, up from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp who had been investing in Howard Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.90 million market cap company. It closed at $14.25 lastly. It is up 10.30% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical HBMD News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBMD); 12/03/2018 PRIAM CAPITAL FUND l, LP REPORTS 14.96 PCT STAKE IN HOWARD BANCORP INC AS OF MARCH 1, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Mendon Capital Advisors Buys 1.5% Position in Howard Bancorp; 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 30/04/2018 – Howard Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 43c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold HBMD shares while 17 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 9.82 million shares or 0.47% less from 9.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Llc holds 0% or 21,509 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 14,700 shares. American Intll Gp stated it has 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). First Advsr LP has 0% invested in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) for 16,329 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Maltese Cap Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). The North Carolina-based National Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Stifel Fincl Corp owns 0% invested in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) for 15,921 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 27,627 shares. Patriot Financial Gp Ltd Partnership holds 1.98 million shares. Victory Cap Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD).

Since July 10, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $19,780 activity. On Wednesday, July 10 Scully Mary Ann bought $6,990 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) or 541 shares. Another trade for 108 shares valued at $1,395 was bought by Jones Thomas Randy. Shares for $1,395 were bought by TURNER FRANK K JR. 201 shares valued at $2,597 were bought by Steil Jack E on Wednesday, July 10. On Wednesday, July 10 the insider Poynot Steven bought $1,111. Shares for $1,395 were bought by Schwabe Charles E..

More notable recent Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Howard Bancorp, Inc. Completes $25 Million Subordinated Debt Offering – Business Wire” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Calling Up Animal Spirits – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2018. More interesting news about Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Howard Bancorp Announces Stock Repurchase Program – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Howard Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Conference Call Details – Business Wire” with publication date: January 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newman Dignan And Sheerar Inc holds 27,873 shares. Mount Vernon Associates Md holds 26,441 shares. Wellington Shields And Lc stated it has 1.71% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Yakira Cap reported 223,829 shares. Adirondack Research & Mngmt Incorporated owns 13,206 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Jones Fincl Companies Lllp invested in 0.01% or 70,587 shares. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.82% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Noesis Capital Mangement holds 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 10,210 shares. Loeb Partners accumulated 2,245 shares or 0% of the stock. Wealthquest accumulated 0.11% or 9,347 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors holds 77,194 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Jcic Asset stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mcgowan Grp Incorporated Asset Management stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Spirit Of America Mngmt New York stated it has 44,364 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Intermediate Gov/Credit Bond Etf (GVI) by 87,345 shares to 364,436 shares, valued at $40.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Value Etf (EFV) by 20,438 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,842 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Smallcap 600 Index (IJR).