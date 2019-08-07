Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Holder Patriot Financial Partners Gp LP Increased Its Position; Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Shareholder Rare Infrastructure LTD Trimmed Its Stake by $44.67 Million

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp increased its stake in Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp bought 79,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.28M, up from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp who had been investing in Howard Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $267.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.01. About 1,141 shares traded. Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) has declined 10.30% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical HBMD News: 14/05/2018 – Mendon Capital Advisors Buys 1.5% Position in Howard Bancorp; 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 12/03/2018 PRIAM CAPITAL FUND l, LP REPORTS 14.96 PCT STAKE IN HOWARD BANCORP INC AS OF MARCH 1, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Howard Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBMD)

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 54.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 2.23M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 1.86 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.17 million, down from 4.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $19.75. About 4.14 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Expectations Assume Average Annual Prices for Henry Hub Natural Gas of $3 Per MMBtu; 22/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS “GETTING CLOSER” TO DEAL WITH KINDER MORGAN CANADA TO ENSURE TRANS MOUNTAIN CRUDE PIPELINE EXPANSION GETS BUILT; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: WILL ALWAYS TAKE INTO ACCOUNT ANY INTERNATIONAL TRADE AGREEMENTS TO ENSURE ANY AID WOULD BE LEGAL; 27/04/2018 – Shell’s LNG Canada Nudges Ahead Despite Kinder Morgan Pall; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agreed to Work With Government of Canada to Seek a Third Party Buyer; 16/05/2018 – Report on Business: #Breaking: Kinder Morgan losses on Trans Mountain due to B.C. obstruction will be covered: Morneau…; 16/05/2018 – Calgary Herald: BREAKING – Finance Minister Bill Morneau says if Kinder Morgan bails, the federal Liberal government would back; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.90B, EST. $1.86B; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: GOVT’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PLAN ALLOWS US TO GET RID OF POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S: KMI SALE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE IS CREDIT POSITIVE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold HBMD shares while 17 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 9.82 million shares or 0.47% less from 9.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory reported 443,302 shares. 81,435 were accumulated by Victory Cap Mgmt. First Advsrs Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). State Common Retirement Fund holds 14,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Natl Bank Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). The New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). State Street reported 0% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Stifel Corp invested in 0% or 15,921 shares. Maltese Cap Management Lc owns 200,000 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management reported 29,698 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Ameritas Investment Prtn reported 773 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Com reported 57,800 shares. Hilton Management Lc holds 14,985 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $19,780 activity. Jones Thomas Randy bought $1,395 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) on Wednesday, July 10. Poynot Steven also bought $1,111 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) on Wednesday, July 10. The insider Scully Mary Ann bought 541 shares worth $6,990. Another trade for 108 shares valued at $1,395 was bought by Schwabe Charles E.. TURNER FRANK K JR had bought 108 shares worth $1,395. On Wednesday, July 10 Coffman George C. bought $4,897 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) or 379 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0.05% or 5.89 million shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp reported 96,917 shares. Campbell & Inv Adviser Lc invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Smithbridge Asset Management Inc De holds 49,533 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 138,099 shares. Tiedemann Ltd Liability Co holds 864,676 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Andra Ap holds 172,500 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Cordasco Fincl Networks invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Switzerland-based Prtn Grp Holdg Ag has invested 1.18% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Ima Wealth Inc has 0.07% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Moreover, Heronetta Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.33% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 29,500 shares. Yorktown Mngmt And Research Inc invested in 0.52% or 80,000 shares. 427,747 were reported by Halsey Ct. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Com, a Michigan-based fund reported 22,799 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Company owns 67,310 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

