Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Holder Patriot Financial Partners Gp LP Increased Its Holding by $1.12 Million as Stock Price Declined; Washington Trust Bank Position in American Tower (AMT) Cut as Share Value Rose

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 2,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 45,150 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90 million, down from 47,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $5.32 during the last trading session, reaching $224.2. About 1.75 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp increased its stake in Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp bought 79,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.28 million, up from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp who had been investing in Howard Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $265.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.2. About 12,641 shares traded. Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) has declined 10.30% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical HBMD News: 14/05/2018 – Mendon Capital Advisors Buys 1.5% Position in Howard Bancorp; 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 30/04/2018 – Howard Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBMD); 12/03/2018 PRIAM CAPITAL FUND l, LP REPORTS 14.96 PCT STAKE IN HOWARD BANCORP INC AS OF MARCH 1, 2018 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold HBMD shares while 17 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 9.82 million shares or 0.47% less from 9.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corporation invested in 141,767 shares. Wms Prtnrs Limited Liability Co reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). State Street has invested 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Morgan Stanley holds 9,031 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda invested in 0.07% or 11,015 shares. 1,949 are held by Legal And General Gp Public Limited Liability Corp. Blackrock holds 0% or 641,041 shares in its portfolio. Amer Fincl Grp Incorporated owns 207,800 shares. Victory has invested 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Manufacturers Life Ins Comm The holds 0.01% or 700,137 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 2,769 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) for 119,719 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 21,509 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Co accumulated 3,863 shares.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $19,780 activity. Coffman George C. bought $4,897 worth of stock or 379 shares. The insider Schwabe Charles E. bought $1,395. The insider Poynot Steven bought $1,111. 108 shares were bought by Jones Thomas Randy, worth $1,395 on Wednesday, July 10. TURNER FRANK K JR bought $1,395 worth of stock. Another trade for 541 shares valued at $6,990 was made by Scully Mary Ann on Wednesday, July 10.

