Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Holder Patriot Financial Partners Gp LP Has Increased Position; As Dine Brands Global (DIN) Stock Price Rose, Castleark Management Has Boosted Holding by $788,424

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 8,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,159 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78M, up from 98,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $98.97. About 71,288 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 26.56% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.13% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global IHOP’s Domestic System-Wide Comparable Same-Restaurant Sales Rose 1.0%; 12/04/2018 – Comcast Business and Dine Brands Global, Inc. Partner to Drive Innovation in Casual Dining Restaurant Industry; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global: Interim CFO Greggory H. Kalvin to Continue in Role as Senior VP, Controlle; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands 1Q Profit Rises 9.5%; Backs 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global Backs Previous FY18 Guidance; 27/03/2018 – Applebee’s® Appoints Steve Levigne to Vice President of Insights and Analytics; 02/04/2018 – Applebee’s® DOLLARITA™ is Back for the Month of April; 02/04/2018 – IHOP® Teams Up With King’s Hawaiian® To Create One-of-a-Kind French Toast; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q EPS 92c; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Appoints Thomas Song As Chief Financial Officer

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp increased its stake in Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp bought 79,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.98M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.28 million, up from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp who had been investing in Howard Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.68M market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $15.04. About 1,701 shares traded. Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) has declined 16.35% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HBMD News: 30/04/2018 – Howard Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 14/05/2018 – Mendon Capital Advisors Buys 1.5% Position in Howard Bancorp; 12/03/2018 PRIAM CAPITAL FUND l, LP REPORTS 14.96 PCT STAKE IN HOWARD BANCORP INC AS OF MARCH 1, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBMD)

Since February 1, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $44,925 activity. The insider Coffman George C. bought 379 shares worth $4,897. $1,395 worth of stock was bought by Schwabe Charles E. on Wednesday, July 10. Shares for $6,990 were bought by Scully Mary Ann. Another trade for 86 shares valued at $1,111 was bought by Poynot Steven. $1,395 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) was bought by Jones Thomas Randy. 108 shares were bought by TURNER FRANK K JR, worth $1,395 on Wednesday, July 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold HBMD shares while 17 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 9.82 million shares or 0.47% less from 9.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Management Ltd Co holds 0% or 119,719 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corp invested in 57,800 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street accumulated 213,825 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Grp Inc holds 8,200 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 9,031 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Financial Group Inc has 207,800 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 16,298 shares. Northern reported 0% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). 129,680 were accumulated by Wms Prns Llc. Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 81,435 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stifel Fincl Corp has invested 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Suntrust Banks invested in 58,630 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) for 3,863 shares. Mendon Capital holds 1.41% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) or 781,043 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold DIN shares while 54 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 17.88 million shares or 1.97% less from 18.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bogle Inv Management Lp De owns 137,515 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Etrade Cap Management Ltd Liability stated it has 9,438 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of New York Mellon accumulated 0.01% or 376,062 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability stated it has 34,255 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 23,750 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0% or 25,659 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Blackrock holds 2.49M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 37,892 shares. Everence holds 0.05% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) or 3,140 shares. Us State Bank De invested in 0% or 1,202 shares. Vanguard invested in 2.21M shares. Bessemer Gp stated it has 19,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Park Circle reported 400 shares.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,750 shares to 37,212 shares, valued at $66.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 74,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,900 shares, and cut its stake in Centennial Resource Dev Inc.

