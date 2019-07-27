Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Holder Maltese Capital Management Lifted Position; Nuance Investments Trimmed Its Position in Baxter Intl (BAX) by $9.22 Million

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Howard Bancorp Inc (HBMD) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 35,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96M, up from 164,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Howard Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.23 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.7. About 36,019 shares traded or 94.66% up from the average. Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) has declined 16.35% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.78% the S&P500.

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 113,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 301,847 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.54M, down from 415,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $85.15. About 2.51M shares traded or 7.05% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 17/05/2018 – Baxter of California Further Explores a Life Lived True: The Evolving Cultural Movement in Los Angeles; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale Of RECOTHROM® And PREVELEAK® To Baxter; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy Enabled by THERANOVA; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adjusted Operating Margin 20%-21%; 14/05/2018 – Clearwater Compliance Announces Appointment of Steve Cagle as Chief Executive Officer and Baxter Lee as Chief Financial Officer; 02/04/2018 – Baxter International Inc. to Host Webcast of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 Sales Grwoth Outlook to 7% to 8; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 10/04/2018 – Transdermal Drug Delivery Billion Dollar Market Rising Expectations in Resurgent Biotech Sector; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Baxter International To Baa1 From Baa2, Stable Outlook

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52 million and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 69,823 shares to 301,997 shares, valued at $15.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 423,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 522,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Llc Il stated it has 15,373 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp LP holds 449,284 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Wg Shaheen & Assoc Dba Whitney & has 0.07% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 4,270 shares. Signalpoint Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,194 shares stake. Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Cap Advsrs LP has invested 0.71% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Mufg Americas has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Wellington Shields Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 15,650 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Whittier Trust holds 5,912 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Co accumulated 1,500 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough has 4,850 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 27,867 shares. Advisory Service Network Lc invested in 0.01% or 2,075 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 21,062 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc holds 2,996 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $2.80 million activity. Shares for $120,803 were sold by STALLKAMP THOMAS T.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $44,925 activity. TURNER FRANK K JR bought 108 shares worth $1,395. Arnold Richard G. bought 1,910 shares worth $25,145. 201 shares valued at $2,597 were bought by Steil Jack E on Wednesday, July 10. 541 Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) shares with value of $6,990 were bought by Scully Mary Ann. Shares for $1,111 were bought by Poynot Steven. 379 shares were bought by Coffman George C., worth $4,897 on Wednesday, July 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold HBMD shares while 17 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 9.82 million shares or 0.47% less from 9.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corp accumulated 0% or 141,767 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 700,137 shares. Hilton Cap Mngmt Limited Com reported 14,985 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And Co has invested 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Minnesota-based Foundry Partners Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Maltese Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 200,000 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) for 57,800 shares. American Financial Grp stated it has 207,800 shares. 129,680 were reported by Wms Prtn Llc. Ameritas Inv Partners stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Charles Schwab Inv reported 29,698 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 119,719 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup owns 3,290 shares. First Advisors LP holds 16,329 shares or 0% of its portfolio.