Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Holder Hilton Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $2.40 Million as Market Value Rose; Patten & Patten Has Decreased Its Pulte Homes (PHM) Stake by $654,075; Share Price Rose

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Howard Bancorp (HBMD) by 91.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 171,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,985 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $222,000, down from 186,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Howard Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.23 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.7. About 36,019 shares traded or 94.66% up from the average. Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) has declined 16.35% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HBMD News: 12/03/2018 PRIAM CAPITAL FUND l, LP REPORTS 14.96 PCT STAKE IN HOWARD BANCORP INC AS OF MARCH 1, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBMD); 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 30/04/2018 – Howard Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 14/05/2018 – Mendon Capital Advisors Buys 1.5% Position in Howard Bancorp

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Pulte Homes Inc. (PHM) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 24,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 356,520 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.97M, down from 380,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Pulte Homes Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.74B market cap company. It closed at $31.86 lastly. It is down 3.13% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 24/04/2018 – Pulte’s home sales forecast points to strong housing market; 19/04/2018 – DJ PulteGroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHM); 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $911.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 6,892 shares to 111,233 shares, valued at $5.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) by 5,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,476 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership reported 21,717 shares stake. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Liability Company Pa owns 243,023 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc owns 33,903 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.02% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 51,429 shares. Moreover, Natixis Advsr Lp has 0.05% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Westfield Management LP holds 0.22% or 1.05 million shares in its portfolio. Boston Partners holds 2.49M shares. 11,485 are owned by Virtu Ltd. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd holds 0% or 380 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 305,621 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs accumulated 5,017 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 25,843 are owned by Keybank Natl Association Oh. 145,413 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold HBMD shares while 17 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 9.82 million shares or 0.47% less from 9.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory invested 0.02% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). New York-based Renaissance Technology Llc has invested 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). 73,600 are owned by Foundry Prns Ltd Company. Rhumbline Advisers has 17,752 shares. 200,000 were reported by Maltese Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 2,769 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amer Group has invested 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Banc Funds Company Limited Liability Company holds 199,687 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has 29,698 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Dimensional Fund LP has 0% invested in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Deutsche National Bank Ag stated it has 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Barclays Public Limited Liability has invested 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Blackrock accumulated 0% or 641,041 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $44,925 activity. The insider Poynot Steven bought $1,111. Another trade for 108 shares valued at $1,395 was bought by Jones Thomas Randy. 108 shares valued at $1,395 were bought by TURNER FRANK K JR on Wednesday, July 10. Steil Jack E bought $2,597 worth of stock. Arnold Richard G. had bought 1,910 shares worth $25,145 on Friday, February 1. Schwabe Charles E. also bought $1,395 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) shares.