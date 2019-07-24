Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (HOVNP) and Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) and Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:HOV) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Residential Construction industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A 3 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00 Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. 13 0.02 N/A 2.37 6.54

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A and Hovnanian Enterprises Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A and Hovnanian Enterprises Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A 0.00% 0% 0% Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. 0.00% -2.9% 1.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A and Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.74% and 31.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A 9.85% -14.39% 56.58% -33.64% -51.43% 42.8% Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. -8.71% 7.56% -5.99% -53% -65.72% -9.28%

For the past year Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has 42.8% stronger performance while Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. has -9.28% weaker performance.

Summary

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. beats Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A on 5 of the 7 factors.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company markets its build homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 167 communities in 33 markets. It also provides financial services comprising originating mortgages from homebuyers and selling such mortgages in the secondary market, as well as offers title insurance services. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Red Bank, New Jersey.