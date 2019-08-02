Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (HOV) Reaches $5.80 After 8.00% Down Move; 4 Analysts Are Bullish Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (CRZO) Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Carrizo Oil & Gas had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Northland Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Alliance Global Partners. Williams Capital Group maintained the shares of CRZO in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Wednesday, February 27. See Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) latest ratings:

The stock of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.07% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $5.8. About 143,911 shares traded. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) has declined 84.42% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gas and oil primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $814.47 million. The firm holds interests in gas and oil plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. It has a 1.55 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved gas and oil reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive gas and oil wells.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 89.78 million shares or 2.48% less from 92.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian Global Investors (Uk) reported 298,616 shares stake. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 0% or 47,781 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 278,062 shares. North Carolina-based Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). First State Bank Of Omaha invested in 68,245 shares. First Mercantile Tru stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited reported 19,984 shares. Citigroup owns 423,624 shares. 12,634 are held by Stephens Ar. Axa accumulated 0% or 14,400 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 143,641 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 27,367 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Com has 1.18M shares. Amer Assets Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.08% or 37,500 shares.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $372,308 activity. On Tuesday, March 19 the insider FISHER JOHN BRADLEY sold $372,308.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $372,308 activity. On Tuesday, March 19 the insider FISHER JOHN BRADLEY sold $372,308.

The stock increased 1.03% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.8. About 1.62M shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. The company has market cap of $34.45 million. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. It has a 2.83 P/E ratio. The firm markets its build homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 167 communities in 33 markets.