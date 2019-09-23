Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC) Shareholder Rutabaga Capital Management Has Increased Stake; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Institute For Wealth Management Has Lifted Holding by $304,893

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 90,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.02% . The hedge fund held 885,328 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.64 million, up from 794,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Houston Wire & Cable Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.73 million market cap company. It closed at $4.73 lastly. It is down 40.00% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HWCC News: 13/03/2018 HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE-ON MARCH 11, MARK RUELLE NOTIFIED BOARD TO WITHDRAW FROM CONSIDERATION AS NOMINEE FOR RE-ELECTION AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 13/04/2018 – Christopher Micklas Joins Houston Wire & Cable Company as the New Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; 26/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE SAYS GRAHAM IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE IN CURRENT ROLE UNTIL SUCCESSOR IS NAMED & OTHERWISE ASSIST IN TRANSITION. – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – QTRLY SALES OF $82.1 MLN UP 18.6% OVER 2016; 13/04/2018 – CHRISTOPHER MICKLAS JOINS HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE AS NEW VP & CFO; 16/03/2018 – Houston Wire & Cable 4Q EPS 12c; 26/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – ON MARCH 22, NICOL G. GRAHAM, CFO, NOTIFIED CO OF HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE IN 2018; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 16/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – QTRLY DILUTED EPS OF $0.12; 10/05/2018 – Houston Wire & Cable 1Q EPS 12c

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 17.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc bought 5,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 36,803 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10 million, up from 31,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 21.41M shares traded or 78.05% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: 5G `MILLIMETER’ BAND PHONES COMING SOON; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 3 investors sold HWCC shares while 13 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.52 million shares or 0.59% more from 10.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.44M shares. Walthausen Lc invested in 0.42% or 610,549 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 727 shares. Rutabaga Cap Limited Liability Corporation Ma holds 885,328 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. National Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 172,552 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 24,760 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc reported 0% stake. F&V Cap Lc reported 20,400 shares. Thb Asset has invested 0.62% in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). Brandes Ptnrs LP accumulated 0.01% or 71,512 shares. Roumell Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 236,110 shares. The Us-based Ancora Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). Us Bancorp De holds 4,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 1.13M shares or 0% of the stock. Friess Ltd Llc stated it has 165,501 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $313,654 activity. 970 shares were bought by Micklas Christopher M., worth $5,015 on Monday, June 3. Reymond Robert L bought $12,180 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. POKLUDA JAMES L III bought $39,000 worth of Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) on Wednesday, August 28. The insider Yetman G Gary bought $38,310.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $350.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manitowoc Company Inc. by 94,956 shares to 665,376 shares, valued at $11.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 39,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 968,384 shares, and cut its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon supercharges collaboration for global enterprises NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Service Live in 13 NFL Stadiums – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oppenheimer Upgrades Verizon, Downgrades T-Mobile – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.