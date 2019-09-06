Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC)’s Insider Roy Haley Acquired 3,977 Shares of the Company; Last Week Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Coverage

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Ratings Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Ritchie Bros (NYSE:RBA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ritchie Bros has $4000 highest and $33.5000 lowest target. $36.75’s average target is -5.99% below currents $39.09 stock price. Ritchie Bros had 4 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Underperform”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Monday, August 12. See Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) latest ratings:

12/08/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform Old Target: $38.0000 New Target: $40.0000 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Underperform Old Target: $32.0000 New Target: $33.5000 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Hold Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold Houston Wire & Cable Company shares while 10 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 10.46 million shares or 1.94% more from 10.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 727 shares. 264,114 are held by Ancora Advisors Ltd Llc. Raymond James Assoc holds 261,302 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pacific Ridge Capital Prtn Limited Liability holds 0.34% or 201,190 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 10,000 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). Millennium Ltd Llc holds 11,799 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Menta Cap Limited Com holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) for 49,093 shares. Us Bankshares De has 0% invested in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). Tower Research Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 1,001 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 36,358 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De invested 0% of its portfolio in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 25,532 shares. Ameriprise has invested 0% in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) for 55,900 shares.

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. The company has market cap of $66.67 million. It offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products. It has a 9.31 P/E ratio. The firm also provides private branded products comprising its proprietary brand LifeGuard, a low-smoke zero-halogen cable.

More notable recent Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Houston Wire & Cable Company Reactivates Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Houston Wire & Cable Company to Present at the Midwest IDEAS 2019 Conference on August 29th at the Gwen Hotel in Chicago, IL – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC) CEO Jim Pokluda on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BMA, GGAL, PCG and QIWI among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

The stock increased 0.45% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.47. About 31,237 shares traded. Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) has declined 40.00% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HWCC News: 16/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – QTRLY DILUTED EPS OF $0.12; 13/03/2018 HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE-ON MARCH 11, MARK RUELLE NOTIFIED BOARD TO WITHDRAW FROM CONSIDERATION AS NOMINEE FOR RE-ELECTION AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 13/04/2018 – Christopher Micklas Joins Houston Wire & Cable Company as the New Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; 16/03/2018 – Houston Wire & Cable 4Q EPS 12c; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 16/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – QTRLY SALES OF $82.1 MLN UP 18.6% OVER 2016; 26/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – ON MARCH 22, NICOL G. GRAHAM, CFO, NOTIFIED CO OF HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE IN 2018; 26/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE SAYS GRAHAM IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE IN CURRENT ROLE UNTIL SUCCESSOR IS NAMED & OTHERWISE ASSIST IN TRANSITION. – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Houston Wire & Cable Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HWCC); 10/05/2018 – Houston Wire & Cable 1Q EPS 12c

The director of Houston Wire & Cable Co, Roy Haley, has just obtained – 3,977 shares of the firm he’s leading and operating – coming to a total trade of $18,016 U.S. Dollars (this based on avg. stock price of $4.5). He also obtained 46,023 shares worth $190,257 USD in the last month. Roy Haley right now has in hand 250,000 shares which make up around 1.68% of the Texas-Company’s total market cap.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $307,818 activity. HALEY ROY W had bought 40,000 shares worth $163,400. Reymond Robert L had bought 2,000 shares worth $12,180. $14,716 worth of Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) was bought by Yetman G Gary. 970 shares were bought by Micklas Christopher M., worth $5,015. $39,000 worth of Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) shares were bought by POKLUDA JAMES L III.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, sells industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agriculture, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine, and real estate industries through its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces. The company has market cap of $4.25 billion. The firm operates a network of auction locations that conduct live and unreserved auctions with on-site and online bidding. It has a 32.85 P/E ratio. It also operates an online-only used equipment marketplace that facilitates the completion of sales through a settlement process.

More notable recent Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Tops Q2 EPS by 6c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” on August 08, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “2 Top Canadian Stocks That Just Increased Dividends by 11% – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.ca published: “1 Stock to Buy to Protect Against a Recession – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ritchie Bros Auctioneers EPS beats by $0.06, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.