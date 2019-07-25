Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC)’s Financial Results Comparing With WESCO International Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Both Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) and WESCO International Inc. (NYSE:WCC) compete on a level playing field in the Industrial Equipment Wholesale industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houston Wire & Cable Company 6 0.21 N/A 0.52 11.01 WESCO International Inc. 52 0.28 N/A 4.72 10.97

In table 1 we can see Houston Wire & Cable Company and WESCO International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. WESCO International Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Houston Wire & Cable Company. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Houston Wire & Cable Company has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than WESCO International Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houston Wire & Cable Company 0.00% 9.3% 4.5% WESCO International Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 4.7%

Risk and Volatility

Houston Wire & Cable Company’s current beta is 1.6 and it happens to be 60.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, WESCO International Inc.’s beta is 1.7 which is 70.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Houston Wire & Cable Company’s Current Ratio is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, WESCO International Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Houston Wire & Cable Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to WESCO International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Houston Wire & Cable Company and WESCO International Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Houston Wire & Cable Company 0 0 0 0.00 WESCO International Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, WESCO International Inc.’s potential upside is 23.43% and its average target price is $62.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Houston Wire & Cable Company and WESCO International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.6% and 99.9% respectively. Houston Wire & Cable Company’s share owned by insiders are 3.1%. Comparatively, 0.5% are WESCO International Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Houston Wire & Cable Company -5.57% -4% -6.65% -5.57% -27.09% 13.83% WESCO International Inc. -3.61% -6.88% -5.2% -3.11% -13.16% 7.92%

For the past year Houston Wire & Cable Company was more bullish than WESCO International Inc.

Summary

WESCO International Inc. beats Houston Wire & Cable Company on 8 of the 11 factors.

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. It offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products. The company also provides private branded products comprising its proprietary brand LifeGuard, a low-smoke zero-halogen cable. Its products are used in maintenance, repair, and operations activities, and related projects; larger-scale projects in the utility, industrial, and infrastructure markets; and a range of industrial applications, such as communications, energy, engineering and construction, general manufacturing, marine construction and marine transportation, mining, infrastructure, oilfield services, petrochemical, transportation, utility, wastewater treatment, and food and beverage. Houston Wire & Cable Company was founded in 1975 and is based in Houston, Texas.