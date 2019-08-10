Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC) Reaches $4.76 52-Week Low; Junto Capital Management LP Trimmed Genpact Limited (G) Stake

The stock of Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) hit a new 52-week low and has $4.43 target or 7.00% below today’s $4.76 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $79.08 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 10 by Barchart.com. If the $4.43 price target is reached, the company will be worth $5.54M less. The stock increased 9.43% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $4.76. About 62,262 shares traded or 96.19% up from the average. Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) has declined 40.00% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HWCC News: 26/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – ON MARCH 22, NICOL G. GRAHAM, CFO, NOTIFIED CO OF HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – Houston Wire & Cable 1Q EPS 12c; 26/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE SAYS GRAHAM IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE IN CURRENT ROLE UNTIL SUCCESSOR IS NAMED & OTHERWISE ASSIST IN TRANSITION. – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 16/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – QTRLY DILUTED EPS OF $0.12; 13/04/2018 – CHRISTOPHER MICKLAS JOINS HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE AS NEW VP & CFO; 16/03/2018 – Houston Wire & Cable 4Q EPS 12c; 13/04/2018 – Christopher Micklas Joins Houston Wire & Cable Company as the New Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; 22/04/2018 – DJ Houston Wire & Cable Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HWCC); 16/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – QTRLY SALES OF $82.1 MLN UP 18.6% OVER 2016

Junto Capital Management Lp decreased Genpact Limited (G) stake by 41.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Junto Capital Management Lp sold 652,529 shares as Genpact Limited (G)’s stock rose 11.12%. The Junto Capital Management Lp holds 930,356 shares with $32.73 million value, down from 1.58 million last quarter. Genpact Limited now has $7.99B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.92. About 1.27M shares traded or 14.47% up from the average. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 27/03/2018 – Casino says sale process of Via Varejo unit continuing; 16/03/2018 – Genpact Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Genpact Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 37C; 14/05/2018 – Everest Group Names Genpact a Leader and Star Performer in Supply Chain Management; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $2.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.93 BLN TO $3.0 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold G shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 6.84M shares. Junto LP accumulated 930,356 shares. Enterprise Financial Ser Corporation reported 284 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Element Ltd Llc reported 1.50 million shares stake. 20,780 are held by Raymond James & Assocs. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.55% or 1.17M shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd stated it has 82,976 shares. Bank Of America De has 298,663 shares. Summit Creek Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 7,710 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.11% stake. Tygh Mngmt Inc stated it has 1.3% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Geode Cap Management Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd owns 15,691 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 192,633 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Among 3 analysts covering Genpact (NYSE:G), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Genpact had 11 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) on Thursday, August 8 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 8. The stock of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Sunday, March 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold Houston Wire & Cable Company shares while 10 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 10.46 million shares or 1.94% more from 10.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 139,213 were reported by Roumell Asset Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). Renaissance Technologies Ltd holds 0% or 173,000 shares. Walthausen & Commerce Limited Liability Company holds 0.48% in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) or 587,671 shares. F&V Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.07% invested in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) for 20,400 shares. Northern has invested 0% in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). Tower Research Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 1,001 shares. Franklin Resources Incorporated stated it has 375,350 shares. Us Financial Bank De has invested 0% in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). Geode Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) or 94,970 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 727 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Lp invested in 0% or 1.14 million shares. Thb Asset Mngmt reported 768,463 shares. Moreover, Rbf Cap Lc has 0.01% invested in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) for 16,200 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Prtn Limited Com has 201,190 shares.

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. The company has market cap of $79.08 million. It offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products. It has a 8.81 P/E ratio. The firm also provides private branded products comprising its proprietary brand LifeGuard, a low-smoke zero-halogen cable.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $70,221 activity. 2,803 shares valued at $14,716 were bought by Yetman G Gary on Tuesday, May 28. Micklas Christopher M. bought $5,015 worth of Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) on Monday, June 3. Shares for $12,180 were bought by Reymond Robert L on Tuesday, March 26.