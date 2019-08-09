Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC) Reaches $4.30 Low on Aug, 9; Bio Rad Laboratories (BIO) Sentiment Is 1.46

The stock of Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) reached all time low today, Aug, 9 and still has $4.13 target or 4.00% below today’s $4.30 share price. This indicates more downside for the $71.43 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $4.13 PT is reached, the company will be worth $2.86 million less. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3. About 6,483 shares traded. Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) has declined 40.00% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HWCC News: 13/04/2018 – CHRISTOPHER MICKLAS JOINS HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE AS NEW VP & CFO; 16/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – QTRLY DILUTED EPS OF $0.12; 22/04/2018 – DJ Houston Wire & Cable Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HWCC); 13/03/2018 HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE-ON MARCH 11, MARK RUELLE NOTIFIED BOARD TO WITHDRAW FROM CONSIDERATION AS NOMINEE FOR RE-ELECTION AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 13/04/2018 – Christopher Micklas Joins Houston Wire & Cable Company as the New Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; 26/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE SAYS GRAHAM IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE IN CURRENT ROLE UNTIL SUCCESSOR IS NAMED & OTHERWISE ASSIST IN TRANSITION. – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 10/05/2018 – Houston Wire & Cable 1Q EPS 12c; 16/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – QTRLY SALES OF $82.1 MLN UP 18.6% OVER 2016; 26/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – ON MARCH 22, NICOL G. GRAHAM, CFO, NOTIFIED CO OF HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE IN 2018

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO) investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.45, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 162 funds increased and opened new positions, while 111 sold and trimmed stakes in Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 17.40 million shares, down from 19.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Bio Rad Laboratories Inc in top ten positions increased from 3 to 6 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 82 Increased: 101 New Position: 61.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold Houston Wire & Cable Company shares while 10 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 10.46 million shares or 1.94% more from 10.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Malaga Cove Cap accumulated 10,000 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 25,532 shares. Rutabaga Management Ltd Llc Ma invested in 1.39% or 794,373 shares. Franklin Resource Inc, a California-based fund reported 375,350 shares. Thb Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.71% in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 1,001 shares. Rbf Ltd Llc owns 16,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Barclays Pcl reported 1,565 shares. Raymond James And Associates holds 0% or 261,302 shares. Punch & Assoc Invest has 0.18% invested in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). Roumell Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.14% in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Us Financial Bank De stated it has 4,000 shares. Ancora Lc, a Us-based fund reported 264,114 shares. Vanguard Group reported 0% stake.

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. The company has market cap of $71.43 million. It offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products. It has a 7.96 P/E ratio. The firm also provides private branded products comprising its proprietary brand LifeGuard, a low-smoke zero-halogen cable.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $70,221 activity. Yetman G Gary bought $38,310 worth of stock or 7,015 shares. 2,000 shares were bought by Reymond Robert L, worth $12,180 on Tuesday, March 26. On Monday, June 3 the insider Micklas Christopher M. bought $5,015.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. manufactures and supplies products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components for life science research, healthcare, analytical chemistry, and other markets. The company has market cap of $9.86 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. It has a 11 P/E ratio. The Life Science segment develops, makes, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $329.75. About 5,677 shares traded. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO) has risen 3.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Unable to File 2017 Form 10-K by March 16 Extended Deadline; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs Delay Prompted by Conversion to New ERP System, Business Structure for European Operations; 21/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIO); 07/03/2018 NYSE HALT BIO-RAD LABS B BlOb.N ADDITIONAL INFORMATION LAST $244.70000; 22/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Receives Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-K Filing; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Cites Continuing Review, Audit by KPMG; 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD 1Q REV. $551.5M, EST. $527.3M; 30/04/2018 – Bio-Rad Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories 1Q EPS $21.77; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – CONCLUDED THAT INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING WAS NOT EFFECTIVE AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Tikvah Management Llc holds 15.16% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. for 149,412 shares. Sector Gamma As owns 87,397 shares or 4.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hoplite Capital Management L.P. has 3.91% invested in the company for 106,919 shares. The Massachusetts-based Shellback Capital Lp has invested 3.31% in the stock. Portolan Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 80,291 shares.