Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC) and Lawson Products Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Contrasting side by side

Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) and Lawson Products Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) are two firms in the Industrial Equipment Wholesale that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houston Wire & Cable Company 6 0.20 N/A 0.54 8.58 Lawson Products Inc. 34 0.94 N/A 0.77 54.31

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Lawson Products Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Houston Wire & Cable Company. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Houston Wire & Cable Company is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Houston Wire & Cable Company and Lawson Products Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houston Wire & Cable Company 0.00% 9% 4.4% Lawson Products Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.53 shows that Houston Wire & Cable Company is 53.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Lawson Products Inc.’s 0.84 beta is the reason why it is 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Houston Wire & Cable Company’s Current Ratio is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Lawson Products Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Houston Wire & Cable Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Lawson Products Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Houston Wire & Cable Company and Lawson Products Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Houston Wire & Cable Company 0 0 0 0.00 Lawson Products Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Lawson Products Inc. is $37, which is potential -2.30% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 77.4% of Houston Wire & Cable Company shares and 87% of Lawson Products Inc. shares. 0.5% are Houston Wire & Cable Company’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.5% of Lawson Products Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Houston Wire & Cable Company 0% -13.08% -24.02% -26.66% -40% -8.1% Lawson Products Inc. 6.4% 13.1% 26.34% 40.27% 58.9% 32.5%

For the past year Houston Wire & Cable Company had bearish trend while Lawson Products Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Lawson Products Inc. beats Houston Wire & Cable Company on 9 of the 11 factors.

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. It offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products. The company also provides private branded products comprising its proprietary brand LifeGuard, a low-smoke zero-halogen cable. Its products are used in maintenance, repair, and operations activities, and related projects; larger-scale projects in the utility, industrial, and infrastructure markets; and a range of industrial applications, such as communications, energy, engineering and construction, general manufacturing, marine construction and marine transportation, mining, infrastructure, oilfield services, petrochemical, transportation, utility, wastewater treatment, and food and beverage. Houston Wire & Cable Company was founded in 1975 and is based in Houston, Texas.