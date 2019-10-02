Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC) Market Valuation Declined While Rutabaga Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding; Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Lifted Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Holding

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 90,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.02% . The hedge fund held 885,328 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.64 million, up from 794,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Houston Wire & Cable Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.62. About 8,086 shares traded. Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) has declined 40.00% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HWCC News: 13/04/2018 – Christopher Micklas Joins Houston Wire & Cable Company as the New Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; 26/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – ON MARCH 22, NICOL G. GRAHAM, CFO, NOTIFIED CO OF HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – Houston Wire & Cable 4Q EPS 12c; 16/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – QTRLY SALES OF $82.1 MLN UP 18.6% OVER 2016; 13/04/2018 – CHRISTOPHER MICKLAS JOINS HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE AS NEW VP & CFO; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 13/03/2018 HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE-ON MARCH 11, MARK RUELLE NOTIFIED BOARD TO WITHDRAW FROM CONSIDERATION AS NOMINEE FOR RE-ELECTION AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 16/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – QTRLY DILUTED EPS OF $0.12; 26/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE SAYS GRAHAM IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE IN CURRENT ROLE UNTIL SUCCESSOR IS NAMED & OTHERWISE ASSIST IN TRANSITION. – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Houston Wire & Cable Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HWCC)

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $25.62. About 511,509 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK PARTNERSHIPS TO GROW; 28/03/2018 Moody’s Rates Banco Macro’s Class C Notes; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Argentine banks’ strategies evolving as demand for credit soars and margins narrow; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS STRONG RETAIL OPERATIONS TO HELP BANCO DE GALICIA Y BUENOS AIRES S.A., BANCO MACRO S.A. WOO CUSTOMERS AS ARGENTINA’S ECONOMY EXPANDS, INCREASES DEMAND FOR LOANS; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS ISN’T PLANNING ORGANIC EXPANSION PLAN; 10/05/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Announces Share Repurchase Program

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $284.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 25,000 shares to 16,500 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,000 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $313,654 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $39,000 was made by POKLUDA JAMES L III on Wednesday, August 28. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $4,340 was made by Reymond Robert L on Monday, August 26. Yetman G Gary bought $38,310 worth of stock or 7,015 shares. 970 Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) shares with value of $5,015 were bought by Micklas Christopher M..