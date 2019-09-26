Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC) Holder Rutabaga Capital Management Upped Its Position; As Foster L B Co Com (FSTR) Share Value Rose, Teton Advisors Has Lifted by $467,100 Its Stake

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Foster L B Co Com (FSTR) by 19.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 17,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.89% . The institutional investor held 106,536 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91M, up from 89,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Foster L B Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.36 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $21.34. About 8,551 shares traded. L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) has risen 10.11% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.11% the S&P500.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 90,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.02% . The hedge fund held 885,328 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.64 million, up from 794,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Houston Wire & Cable Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.23 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.64. About 22,120 shares traded. Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) has declined 40.00% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HWCC News: 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 13/03/2018 HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE-ON MARCH 11, MARK RUELLE NOTIFIED BOARD TO WITHDRAW FROM CONSIDERATION AS NOMINEE FOR RE-ELECTION AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 16/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – QTRLY DILUTED EPS OF $0.12; 26/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE SAYS GRAHAM IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE IN CURRENT ROLE UNTIL SUCCESSOR IS NAMED & OTHERWISE ASSIST IN TRANSITION. – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – ON MARCH 22, NICOL G. GRAHAM, CFO, NOTIFIED CO OF HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – Houston Wire & Cable 4Q EPS 12c; 13/04/2018 – CHRISTOPHER MICKLAS JOINS HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE AS NEW VP & CFO; 10/05/2018 – Houston Wire & Cable 1Q EPS 12c; 16/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – QTRLY SALES OF $82.1 MLN UP 18.6% OVER 2016; 13/04/2018 – Christopher Micklas Joins Houston Wire & Cable Company as the New Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.6 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.44, from 2.04 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 4 investors sold FSTR shares while 26 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 6.74 million shares or 12.77% more from 5.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Inc holds 220,516 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR). Gamco Et Al invested in 65,843 shares. Charles Schwab Management Inc reported 58,112 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0% invested in L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) for 6,279 shares. Essex Invest Mngmt Co Limited Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 98,462 shares. Systematic Mgmt Lp reported 7,725 shares stake. American Grp Inc reported 6,364 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 86,075 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 14,429 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa accumulated 435 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Ltd holds 0.02% in L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) or 713,500 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Lc holds 107,457 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) for 11,900 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & holds 0.41% or 162,389 shares.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Formfactor Inc Com (NASDAQ:FORM) by 67,000 shares to 158,416 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Napco Sec Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 104,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,600 shares, and cut its stake in Mercury Computer Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 3 investors sold HWCC shares while 13 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.52 million shares or 0.59% more from 10.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Menta Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 42,840 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn accumulated 19,136 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 0% or 704 shares. Vanguard Group Inc has 0% invested in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). Northern Corporation accumulated 46,763 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). Fmr Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). Rbf Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 16,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Raymond James & Associates holds 0% in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) or 255,742 shares. California-based Franklin Resource has invested 0% in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 727 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Plc stated it has 0% in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). Brandes Investment Prtnrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 71,512 shares. 236,110 are owned by Roumell Asset Mgmt Limited Com. Pacific Ridge Cap Partners Ltd Company holds 187,880 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $350.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 101,931 shares to 564,011 shares, valued at $12.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Azz Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 66,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,649 shares, and cut its stake in Arcosa Inc.