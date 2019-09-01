Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

Both Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houston American Energy Corp. N/A 8.80 N/A -0.01 0.00 VOC Energy Trust 5 6.53 N/A 0.75 7.38

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Houston American Energy Corp. and VOC Energy Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 has Houston American Energy Corp. and VOC Energy Trust’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houston American Energy Corp. 0.00% -5.8% -5.6% VOC Energy Trust 0.00% 17.9% 17.9%

Volatility & Risk

Houston American Energy Corp. has a 0.2 beta, while its volatility is 80.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, VOC Energy Trust has a 1.83 beta which is 83.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.8% of Houston American Energy Corp. shares and 16.6% of VOC Energy Trust shares. Houston American Energy Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 16.8%. Comparatively, 26.2% are VOC Energy Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Houston American Energy Corp. -7.04% 0.91% -12.98% 2.44% -12.5% 10.99% VOC Energy Trust -4.18% 8.91% -9.69% 17.02% -4.68% 52.35%

For the past year Houston American Energy Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than VOC Energy Trust.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors VOC Energy Trust beats Houston American Energy Corp.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in nine gross wells. Houston American Energy Corp. was founded in 1981 and is based in Houston, Texas.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. It has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2016, its underlying properties had interests in 496.6 net producing wells and 55,851.6 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.