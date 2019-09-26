Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) and Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houston American Energy Corp. N/A 8.15 N/A -0.01 0.00 Suncor Energy Inc. 31 0.00 N/A 2.74 10.48

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Houston American Energy Corp. and Suncor Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houston American Energy Corp. 0.00% -5.8% -5.6% Suncor Energy Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 6.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.2 shows that Houston American Energy Corp. is 80.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1.07 beta which is 7.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Houston American Energy Corp. is 4 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Suncor Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Houston American Energy Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Suncor Energy Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Houston American Energy Corp. and Suncor Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.8% and 68.5%. About 16.8% of Houston American Energy Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.02% of Suncor Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Houston American Energy Corp. -7.04% 0.91% -12.98% 2.44% -12.5% 10.99% Suncor Energy Inc. -6.06% -9.18% -11.77% -11.04% -32.1% 2.61%

For the past year Houston American Energy Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Suncor Energy Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Suncor Energy Inc. beats Houston American Energy Corp.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in nine gross wells. Houston American Energy Corp. was founded in 1981 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada; and markets third party petroleum products. It operates in Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; and Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segments. The Oil Sands segment recovers bitumen from mining and in situ operations, and upgrades it into refinery feedstock and diesel fuel, or blends the bitumen with diluent for direct sale to market. The Exploration and Production segment is involved in offshore operations off the east coast of Canada and in the North Sea; and operating onshore assets in North America, Libya, and Syria. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and intermediate feedstock into petroleum and petrochemical products; and markets refined petroleum products to retail, commercial, and industrial customers through its dealers and other retail stations. The Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segment owns interest in five wind power projects with generating capacity of 187 megawatts in Canada; and ethanol plant in Ontario, as well as engages in marketing, supply, and trading crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts. The company was formerly known as Suncor Inc. and changed its name to Suncor Energy Inc. in April 1997. Suncor Energy Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.