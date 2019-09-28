Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL)

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houston American Energy Corp. N/A 7.90 N/A -0.01 0.00 Permianville Royalty Trust 3 -0.34 17.21M 0.40 6.43

Table 1 demonstrates Houston American Energy Corp. and Permianville Royalty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Houston American Energy Corp. and Permianville Royalty Trust’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houston American Energy Corp. 0.00% -5.8% -5.6% Permianville Royalty Trust 678,387,007.77% 15.4% 15.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.2 shows that Houston American Energy Corp. is 80.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1.46 beta and it is 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Houston American Energy Corp. and Permianville Royalty Trust are owned by institutional investors at 3.8% and 4.8% respectively. Insiders owned 16.8% of Houston American Energy Corp. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 31.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Houston American Energy Corp. -7.04% 0.91% -12.98% 2.44% -12.5% 10.99% Permianville Royalty Trust -0.78% -10.56% -23.03% -0.65% -23.03% 35.11%

For the past year Houston American Energy Corp. has weaker performance than Permianville Royalty Trust

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Permianville Royalty Trust beats Houston American Energy Corp.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in nine gross wells. Houston American Energy Corp. was founded in 1981 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive an 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.