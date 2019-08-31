Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Since Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houston American Energy Corp. N/A 8.80 N/A -0.01 0.00 Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 12 1.12 N/A 0.32 35.52

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Houston American Energy Corp. and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houston American Energy Corp. 0.00% -5.8% -5.6% Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 12.5% 4.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Houston American Energy Corp. is 4 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Goodrich Petroleum Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Houston American Energy Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Houston American Energy Corp. and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.8% and 80.5%. About 16.8% of Houston American Energy Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9% are Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Houston American Energy Corp. -7.04% 0.91% -12.98% 2.44% -12.5% 10.99% Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 3.23% -11.8% -13.98% -14.3% -6.19% -14.74%

For the past year Houston American Energy Corp. had bullish trend while Goodrich Petroleum Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Houston American Energy Corp.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in nine gross wells. Houston American Energy Corp. was founded in 1981 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. The company owns interests in 156 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 39 fields in 8 states of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 303 billion cubic feet equivalent, which included 286 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 2.8 million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons of oil and condensate. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.