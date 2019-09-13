Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN)

We are contrasting Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) and Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houston American Energy Corp. N/A 8.56 N/A -0.01 0.00 Epsilon Energy Ltd. 4 3.41 N/A 0.21 18.00

In table 1 we can see Houston American Energy Corp. and Epsilon Energy Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Houston American Energy Corp. and Epsilon Energy Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houston American Energy Corp. 0.00% -5.8% -5.6% Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.8% of Houston American Energy Corp. shares and 0% of Epsilon Energy Ltd. shares. 16.8% are Houston American Energy Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Houston American Energy Corp. -7.04% 0.91% -12.98% 2.44% -12.5% 10.99% Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.09% -7.8% -12.91% -18.37% -17.83% -13.52%

For the past year Houston American Energy Corp. had bullish trend while Epsilon Energy Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Epsilon Energy Ltd. beats Houston American Energy Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in nine gross wells. Houston American Energy Corp. was founded in 1981 and is based in Houston, Texas.