Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA)

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) and Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houston American Energy Corp. N/A 8.52 N/A -0.01 0.00 Apache Corporation 29 1.20 N/A 0.28 86.29

Table 1 highlights Houston American Energy Corp. and Apache Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Houston American Energy Corp. and Apache Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houston American Energy Corp. 0.00% -5.8% -5.6% Apache Corporation 0.00% -2.1% -0.7%

Risk and Volatility

Houston American Energy Corp. has a 0.2 beta, while its volatility is 80.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Apache Corporation is 78.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.78 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Houston American Energy Corp. is 4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4. The Current Ratio of rival Apache Corporation is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Houston American Energy Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Apache Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Houston American Energy Corp. and Apache Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Houston American Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Apache Corporation 3 2 3 2.38

Apache Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $33 consensus price target and a 52.99% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.8% of Houston American Energy Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Apache Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 16.8% of Houston American Energy Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Apache Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Houston American Energy Corp. -7.04% 0.91% -12.98% 2.44% -12.5% 10.99% Apache Corporation -1.49% -16.37% -22.99% -26.89% -46.98% -6.97%

For the past year Houston American Energy Corp. has 10.99% stronger performance while Apache Corporation has -6.97% weaker performance.

Summary

Apache Corporation beats Houston American Energy Corp. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in nine gross wells. Houston American Energy Corp. was founded in 1981 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates onshore and offshore assets primarily in the Permian Basin, the Midcontinent/Gulf Coast, Canada, and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as Egypt and the North Sea, the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated proved reserves of 642 million barrels of crude oil, 192 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 2.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.